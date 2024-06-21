ISL Transfers: Jayesh Rane to continue at Mumbai City

Mumbai City FC is thrilled to announce the permanent signing of midfielder Jayesh Rane on a free transfer after his contract with Bengaluru FC expired. The 31-year-old has signed a contract until the end of the 2024-25 season.

Born and raised in Mumbai, Jayesh emerged from Mumbai FC's youth system and made his professional debut with the club. He began his ISL journey with Chennaiyin FC in 2014, winning the ISL trophy with them in 2016.

He secured his second ISL trophy with ATK in the 2019-20 season. His crowning achievement came in the 2023-24 season when he lifted the ISL Cup with Mumbai City FC, becoming the only Indian footballer to win the ISL trophy with three different teams.

Jayesh significantly contributed during his loan spell with the Islanders last season, solidifying his place as a crucial squad member. With 230 appearances in domestic competitions, his decade-long experience will be invaluable in driving the team towards greater success in the upcoming season.



Jayesh Rane said, "This is one of the proudest moments of my career, signing permanently for my hometown club, Mumbai City FC. As a Mumbaikar, it is a huge honour to represent the club in the biggest competitions. I want to thank Coach Petr Kratky and the club management for their trust and belief in me. I can't wait to continue this chapter with the club and hopefully win more trophies in the upcoming season."

Petr Kratky said, "Jayesh is one of the most experienced footballers in Indian football. As a Mumbai native, he understands the club's values and proudly wears the jersey. His performances last season convinced us of his abilities, and his versatility across the pitch will be invaluable in the coming season. I am confident that Jayesh will be a vital asset for our squad, and we look forward to seeing him contribute to the club and his hometown of Mumbai."