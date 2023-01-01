Log In
Football

ISL Transfers: ATK Mohun Bagan make big moves, former Brazil international on clubs' radar - Live Updates

ATK Mohun Bagan announced several signings as the January transfer window opened on Sunday.

Could Brazilian Andre Felipe be the big ISL transfer of the January transfer window? 

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2023-01-01T09:46:01+05:30

ATK Mohun Bagan have announced as many as nine new signings, including three first-team prospects, in the January transfer window, making them the biggest movers so far.

Brazilian Andre Felipe, who has played 4 international matches, is the biggest name surrounding whom there have been rumoured interest by clubs. Here, we track the latest rumours and official transfers as they unfold.

Live Updates:

Live Updates

2023-01-01 03:23:50
