Football
ISL Transfers: ATK Mohun Bagan make big moves, former Brazil international on clubs' radar - Live Updates
ATK Mohun Bagan announced several signings as the January transfer window opened on Sunday.
ATK Mohun Bagan have announced as many as nine new signings, including three first-team prospects, in the January transfer window, making them the biggest movers so far.
Brazilian Andre Felipe, who has played 4 international matches, is the biggest name surrounding whom there have been rumoured interest by clubs. Here, we track the latest rumours and official transfers as they unfold.
Live Updates:
Live Updates
- 1 Jan 2023 4:16 AM GMT
Nawaz set for Hyderabad FC move
Hyderabad FC is all set to rope in star goalkeeper of Mumbai City FC Mohammad Nawaz as a replacement for injured Laxmikant Kattimani.
A source close to the development confirmed that he has signed a one-year deal with the club. The deal will go through during the January transfer window.
- 1 Jan 2023 4:03 AM GMT
Kerala Blasters want Danish Farooq
India midfielder Danish Farooq has been a fixture in the Bengaluru FC side. Kerala Blasters are enquiring if they can take him on.
- 1 Jan 2023 4:00 AM GMT
Analysing potential transfers
Here's analysing a few more potential transfers that clubs could look to pull off over the next month:
- 1 Jan 2023 3:58 AM GMT
Mumbai City FC hold on to Vikram Pratap Singh
ATK Mohun Bagan wanted the talented young forward, but according to reports, Mumbai City FC rate Vikram Pratap Singh too highly to let him go.
- 1 Jan 2023 3:57 AM GMT
Sumit Rathi moving away from ATKMB?
ATK Mohun Bagan were not able to provide Sumit Rathi the game time he deserved. Might another club come and give him a bigger role?
- 1 Jan 2023 3:51 AM GMT
Andre Felipe to ISL?
And now for the biggest transfer rumour of the window so far: Former Brazilian international Andre Felipe, 32, is reportedly on the radars of multiple clubs.
Luis Suarez had been briefly linked with the ISL last month, but with him signing a new deal with Gremio, that rumour has been buried. Let's see if this Andre Felipe transfer news goes anywhere!
- 1 Jan 2023 3:48 AM GMT
East Bengal in the hunt for Argentine striker
A source close to the development confirmed to The Bridge that Lescano has been offered a one-year deal by the club.
Starting his football career at English giants Liverpool U-18 team, Lescano went on to play for Real Madrid U-19, FC Lugano, Anzhi, and many other top-tier clubs in Europe.
- 1 Jan 2023 3:45 AM GMT
FC Goa about to make a major move
Another Indian arrows product has been taken in by FC Goa, who are imminently going to announce a major transfer, according to the man who is the bloodline of Goan football.
- 1 Jan 2023 3:43 AM GMT
Hyderabad FC sign young defender Sajad Parray
Another player from the disbanded Indian Arrows side, Sajad Parray has been signed by Hyderabad Fc, to be loaned out to Gokulam FC for now.
- 1 Jan 2023 3:41 AM GMT
Dylan Fox joins Jamshedpur FC
Australian defender Dylan Fox has been signed by Jamshedpur FC.
“Dylan (Fox) is going to be very important for us. He is a very good defender and has the qualities that we need to continue to push up the table. I would like to welcome him to Jamshedpur FC and look forward to working with him at the club," said the head coach in the press statement released by the club.