ISL Transfers: Punjab FC sign Croatian midfielder Filip Mrzlijak

Punjab FC has announced the signing of Croatian midfielder Filip Mrzlijak, their first foreign signing ahead of the upcoming 2024-25 season. The Croatian player last featured for Croatian top-flight club, HNK Gorcia.

The 31-year-old was born in Zagreb and primarily plays as a defensive midfielder.

🦁 NEW SHER INCOMING 🦁



The club is pleased to confirm the signing of Croatian midfielder, Filip Mrzljak ✍🏻🔒



We would like to welcome Filip to the squad and wish him the best for the upcoming season 👊🏻🤩#PunjabFC #TheShers #PunjabDaJosh #FilipMrzljak pic.twitter.com/AKUmNeuOzA — Punjab FC (@RGPunjabFC) July 26, 2024

He graduated from the famous Dinamo Zagreb Academy which has produced the likes of Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, Vedran Corluka, Josko Gvardiol, Dejan Lovren, Niko Kranjcar and many others.



He signed his first professional contract with Dinamo Zagreb before being sent on loan to Radnik Sesvete in Zagreb.

He played three seasons for Croatian top-flight club, Lokomotiva and then later spent five years in Romania playing for Pandurii Targu Jiu, Astra Giurgiu and Dinamo Bucuresti. He then played two seasons for Russian club FC Ufa before signing HNK Gorcia.



Filip is an accomplished youth international for Croatia representing them in all age group categories from Under-14 to Under-21.

He represented Croatia in the 2013 FIFA U20 World Cup and 2012 UEFA U19 Championships.



Speaking about the signing, Technical Director of Punjab FC, Nikolaos Topoliatis said, “We are excited to have Filip in our ranks for the upcoming season. He is an experienced campaigner who has played in Europe at the highest level of youth football. He will add steel to the midfield and be a leader in and out of the field.”

