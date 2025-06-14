ISL Transfers: Odisha FC sign Lalrinfela Khiangte

Odisha FC has completed the signing of midfielder Lalrinfela Khiangte on a deal that runs until 2028 with an option to extend by an additional year, the club announced on Saturday.

The 25-year-old from Mizoram, fondly known as Rinfela, brings a combination of energy, consistency, and playmaking ability to the midfield. He began his football journey in 2015 with the Mohun Bagan Football Academy after impressing in open trials.

In 2017, Rinfela joined the Bengaluru FC Reserve Team and also played for their U18 side. He later represented Mizoram in the 2021 Santosh Trophy Qualifiers.

Rinfela signed with Aizawl FC in 2022, where he showcased his talent during a standout 2023– 24 I-League season. He set a league record by featuring in 21 out of 22 matches, also scoring twice and providing a team-high 4 assists.

In June 2024, he moved to Mohammedan SC and made his Indian Super League (ISL) debut later that year in September.