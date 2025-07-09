Football
ISL Transfers: East Bengal reinforces their defense by signing Martand Raina
The towering centre-back is known for his precise interceptions, aerial prowess and ability to contribute offensively.
Emami East Bengal FC, on Wednesday, announced the signing of talented defender Martand Raina from Rajasthan United FC on a three-year contract. The Rajasthan-born defender will wear the jersey number 16.
Welcoming Raina to the Red & Gold Brigade, Mr Thangboi Singto, Head of Football at Emami East Bengal FC, said, “Raina is a key addition to our squad as we aim to solidify our defense and build a competitive team for the upcoming season. It is our conscious endeavor to promote the top talents from the I-League and ensure that they serve East Bengal for quite some time. Raina’s incredible consistency in the I-League last season drew our attention to him. We believe he can step up to the next level and contribute to the club’s success.”
Raina, a standout performer in the 2024-25 I-League season, has been roped in to add versatility to EEB’s backline. The towering centre-back is known for his precise interceptions, aerial prowessand ability to contribute offensively.
In last season’s I-League, Raina made 21 appearances, clocking 1,766 minutes and scoring four goals in the process. In fact, he was the highest-scoring centre-back in the tournament.
Raina’s arrival is expected to complement EEB’s existing defenders, allowing for a more resilient and balanced unit under Head Coach Oscar Bruzon’s guidance.
Speaking about the 24-year-old, Bruzon said, “Raina was one of the most effective and consistent performers in the I-League last season. We prioritized signing him to bolster our defense and intensify the competition for a spot in the starting XI.”
Thrilled to embark on his journey with Emami East Bengal FC, Raina said, “I am honored to join a club with such a rich legacy and passionate fan base. I am no stranger to Bengal football, having represented Adamas United previously. This is a huge opportunity for me as I look forward to contributing to East Bengal’s success and making the supporters proud through my performances.”