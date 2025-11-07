ISL tender ends without a single bid, major setback for AIFF’s commercial plans

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) faced a significant setback on Friday as the Indian Super League (ISL) tender process concluded without receiving a single bid.

The Request for Proposal, launched on October 16, 2025, aimed to identify a new commercial partner for the league’s broadcasting, sponsorship, digital, and merchandising rights.

In an official statement, the AIFF confirmed that “no bids were received within the stipulated timeframe” despite the deadline for submissions ending on November 7. The federation added that its Bid Evaluation Committee will meet over the weekend to “review the situation and deliberate on the future course of action.”

#News 🚨🚨| According to multiple reports, the #AIFF hasn't been able to attract any bids for the Indian Super League's commercial rights, following today's 5 pm deadline.#IndianFootball ⚽️ #ISL pic.twitter.com/gjR1wurcX7 — The Bridge Football (@bridge_football) November 7, 2025





The tender process had attracted initial interest from four entities. However, despite multiple clarifications, extensions, and revisions, including the release of Corrigendum 4 to address 234 queries, none of the participants submitted a final proposal.

FSDL, which previously held the ISL’s commercial rights under the Master Rights Agreement (MRA), also refrained from submitting a bid.

The failed tender leaves the AIFF with an urgent need to reassess its commercial strategy for the ISL, which remains the country’s top-tier football league and a critical driver of India’s professional football ecosystem.