ISL semifinal preview: A first playoff meeting for Jamshedpur FC and MBSG

Jamshedpur FC are set to host Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the first leg of their Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 semi-final fixture on Thursday.

This will be the first time that these two sides meet in the playoffs, with MBSG reaching the last-four courtesy of winning the ISL League Shield, whereas the Red Miners defeated NorthEast United FC 2-0 in the one-legged eliminator.

Jamshedpur FC have not secured a victory in their previous six matches against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the ISL, losing on four instances. Another failure to bag a triumph here will make it their longest winless run in front of any opponent in the competition.

Meanwhile, MBSG have been unbeaten on the road in the previous six games, winning thrice and scoring 13 goals in expense of conceding merely thrice.

Avoiding a loss here will not only mark a new club record for their longest such streak away from home in the league, but also enable them to enter the second and decisive leg in Kolkata high on confidence.

Jamshedpur FC’s scoring sequence

Jamshedpur FC have the advantage of making a strong start to the semi-final tie, but they have lost both of their last two games here, with their last longer losing streak at the stadium coming between November and December 2022, of three games each.

Also, they have seen a purple patch upfront in 2025, scoring the most goals (22) since the start of the calendar year, one more than Mohun Bagan Super Giant (21), who are the highest scorers in the league with 47 strikes.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s playoffs record

MBSG have won just one of their last six ISL playoffs matches in regulation or extra time (D3 L2), including a 1-3 defeat to Mumbai City FC in last season’s final. They will want to set this record straight to clinch the ISL Cup after falling short at the final hurdle last season.

Head coach Jose Molina remains unbeaten in the ISL playoffs (W1 D2) from his tenure with ATK in 2016. If he avoids a defeat here, Molina will surpass John Gregory (W2 D1 in 2017-18 for Chennaiyin FC) to become the tactician with the longest unbeaten streak in the playoffs.

Coach’s corner

Jamshedpur FC head coach Khalid Jamil outlined an optimistic perspective before the fixture.

“There are two legs to play and we are facing a very good team. We are positive, since we are playing at home, and we must think for a positive result,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohun Bagan Super Giant head coach Jose Molina affirmed his side’s commitment to winning the ISL Cup.

“We are ready and we want to win the ISL Cup. We are absolutely happy with the season, but we want to win the Cup too,” he said.

Head-to-Head

Jamshedpur FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant have faced each other 10 times in the ISL, with MBSG winning five times and the Red Miners emerging victorious thrice. Two encounters have produced draws.

Key players & milestones

Jamshedpur FC’s Javi Hernandez is just two goal contributions away from reaching 50 in the ISL (29 goals & 19 assists). If he scores in this game, he will record the second-highest goal tally in a single season for Jamshedpur FC, behind Greg Stewart (11 goals in 2021-22).

Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s Jason Cummings has provided an assist in each of their last two away games. Setting up another goal here will make him the first club player to assist in three consecutive away matches in ISL history. Overall, he has netted four times and directly facilitated six strikes in the current campaign.

Jamshedpur FC’s Muhammad Uvais has recorded 27 passes per game at 75% accuracy, making 12 blocks, winning 37 tackles, alongside winning 21 aerial duels, creating 13 goal-scoring chances, thus making contributions on both ends of the field.

The Indian Super League semi-finals will be streamed live on JioHotstar (English, Hindi, Bengali, and Malayalam) and telecast live on Star Sports – 3 (English, Hindi, Bengali, and Malayalam), Asianet Plus (Malayalam).