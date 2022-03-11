Football
ISL Semi-Finals LIVE: Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters score, goals, and updates
Live updates from the Indian Super League Semi-Finals match between Jamshedpur FC and Kerala Blasters
In today's Indian Super League Semi-finals clash Jamshedpur FC will face Kerala Blasters at the PJN Stadium, Fatorda, Goa. Stay tuned for more updates.
Preview
Live Updates
- 11 March 2022 2:16 PM GMT
15' It's all Jamshedpur FC in the first quarter of the game after JFC's high pressing in the initial minutes.
Jamshedpur FC 0-0 Kerala Blasters FC
- 11 March 2022 2:14 PM GMT
12' A flurry of crosses from the home side but the Tuskers had their lines covered.
Jamshedpur FC 0-0 Kerala Blasters FC
- 11 March 2022 2:12 PM GMT
Side Netting
10' Rehenesh sends a long pass towards Lenn who flicks it for Chima Chukwu inside the box, the Nigerian receives it well but hits the side net. Chima should've atleast hit the target.
Jamshedpur FC 0-0 Kerala Blasters FC
- 11 March 2022 2:09 PM GMT
8' Seiminlen Doungel sends in a cross from the right flank but is dealt well by Ruivah Hormipam.
Jamshedpur FC 0-0 Kerala Blasters FC
- 11 March 2022 2:04 PM GMT
3' Kerala Blasters are pressing high at the moment.
Jamshedpur FC 0-0 Kerala Blasters FC
- 11 March 2022 2:01 PM GMT
KICK-OFF
1' The first leg of Semi-Final 1 between Jamshedpur FC and Kerala Blasters FC is underway at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda. Tejas Nagvenkar is the referee for tonight.
Jamshedpur FC 0-0 Kerala Blasters FC
- 11 March 2022 1:56 PM GMT
Time for the Indian National Anthem and then kick-off awaits.
- 11 March 2022 1:56 PM GMT
Both sets of players are making their way on the ground after their pre-match warm-ups.
- 11 March 2022 1:55 PM GMT
Adrian Luna has create 9 big chances in this season, the most by any player. Can he guide his team to victory tonight?
- 11 March 2022 1:52 PM GMT
Greg Stewart has 10 assists to his name and need just one more to break the record for more assists in a single season. Earlier, Hugo Boumous also provided 10 assists in the ISL 2019-20 season.
