Football

ISL Semi-Finals LIVE: Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters score, goals, and updates

Live updates from the Indian Super League Semi-Finals match between Jamshedpur FC and Kerala Blasters

X
By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-03-11T19:48:37+05:30

In today's Indian Super League Semi-finals clash Jamshedpur FC will face Kerala Blasters at the PJN Stadium, Fatorda, Goa. Stay tuned for more updates.

Preview

Live Updates

  • 11 March 2022 2:16 PM GMT

    15' It's all Jamshedpur FC in the first quarter of the game after JFC's high pressing in the initial minutes.

    Jamshedpur FC 0-0 Kerala Blasters FC

    #JFCKBFC #ISL #LetsFootball #IndianFootball

  • 11 March 2022 2:14 PM GMT

    12' A flurry of crosses from the home side but the Tuskers had their lines covered. 

    Jamshedpur FC 0-0 Kerala Blasters FC

    #JFCKBFC #ISL #LetsFootball #IndianFootball

  • 11 March 2022 2:12 PM GMT

    Side Netting

    10' Rehenesh sends a long pass towards Lenn who flicks it for Chima Chukwu inside the box, the Nigerian receives it well but hits the side net. Chima should've atleast hit the target.

    Jamshedpur FC 0-0 Kerala Blasters FC

    #JFCKBFC #ISL #LetsFootball #IndianFootball

  • 11 March 2022 2:09 PM GMT

    8' Seiminlen Doungel sends in a cross from the right flank but is dealt well by Ruivah Hormipam.

    Jamshedpur FC 0-0 Kerala Blasters FC

    #JFCKBFC #ISL #LetsFootball #IndianFootball

  • 11 March 2022 2:04 PM GMT

    3' Kerala Blasters are pressing high at the moment.

    Jamshedpur FC 0-0 Kerala Blasters FC

    #JFCKBFC #ISL #LetsFootball #IndianFootball

  • 11 March 2022 2:01 PM GMT

    KICK-OFF

    1' The first leg of Semi-Final 1 between Jamshedpur FC and Kerala Blasters FC is underway at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda. Tejas Nagvenkar is the referee for tonight.

    Jamshedpur FC 0-0 Kerala Blasters FC

    #JFCKBFC #ISL #LetsFootball #IndianFootball

  • 11 March 2022 1:56 PM GMT

    Time for the Indian National Anthem and then kick-off awaits.

    #JFCKBFC #ISL #LetsFootball #IndianFootball

  • 11 March 2022 1:56 PM GMT

    Both sets of players are making their way on the ground after their pre-match warm-ups. 

    #JFCKBFC #ISL #LetsFootball #IndianFootball

  • 11 March 2022 1:55 PM GMT

    Adrian Luna has create 9 big chances in this season, the most by any player. Can he guide his team to victory tonight?

    #JFCKBFC #ISL #LetsFootball #IndianFootball

  • 11 March 2022 1:52 PM GMT

    Greg Stewart has 10 assists to his name and need just one more to break the record for more assists in a single season. Earlier, Hugo Boumous also provided 10 assists in the ISL 2019-20 season.

    #JFCKBFC #ISL #LetsFootball #IndianFootball

Football Indian Football ISL ISL 2021-22 Indian Super League Jamshedpur FC Kerala Blasters 
