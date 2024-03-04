ISL: How can Kerala Blasters, FC Goa, East Bengal and others qualify for the playoffs

As the business end of the Indian Super League approaches, the race for the playoff spots gets more and more competitive with as many as nine teams still in contention for 4 spots. With Odisha and Mumbai already qualified and Hyderabad FC out, this is how the remaining teams could qualify for the playoffs in the 2023-24 ISL.

With Mumbai City, Mohun Bagan, FC Goa, Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters still in contention for the biggest prize that earns a ticket to Asia, other four teams can still qualify for the semi-finals as from the 2022-23 season, ISL introduced the 'playoff' system. With the top two teams directly qualifying for semi-finals, next four will face each other in a one legged knockout game to qualify for the semi.

Mohun Bagan SG:

With 10 wins and three draws in 16 games, Mohun Bagan SG under head coach Antonio Lopez Habas only need a point from their remaining games to qualify for the playoffs. the team has completely turned around their fortunes under the new head coach as the Mariners are also the favorites to win the shield.

FC Goa:

﻿As is the case with Mohun Bagan, FC Goa is also in a comfortable spot needing just 5 points from their last 6 games to qualify for the playoff and could qualify with fewer points if other results work in their favor. The Gaurs are also still in contention for the league shield.

Image courtesy: ISL

﻿Kerala Blasters FC:



﻿The yellow army are tied on points with FC Goa and need 5 more points from their remaining games to book a place in the playoffs and they too could qualify with fewer points with favorable results elsewhere. The Blasters are also still in contention for the league shield.

Bengaluru FC:

﻿The blues, with 21 points from 18 games, are in a slightly tricky situation requiring NEUFC and Chennaiyin FC to drop points in their remaining games whilst winning all of their four remaining games to qualify for the playoffs.

﻿Jamshedpur FC:

﻿Having accumulated only 20 points in 18 games, Jamshedpur rely heavily on other results to go in their favor to have a chance at qualification even if they win all their remaining games.

Image courtesy: ISL

Northeast United FC:



﻿NEUFC does not have to rely on the results of other clubs as long as they win all of their remaining six games to qualify for the playoff.

East Bengal FC:

﻿With 5 games left, East Bengal FC can qualify for the playoffs for the first time ever if they win all their games and have NEUFC draw one of their remaining fixtures.

Chennaiyin FC:

﻿With the same points tally as East Bengal, Chennaiyin can qualify if they win their remaining fixtures and EBFC drop points in theirs.

Punjab FC:

﻿With only 17 points in 17 games, Punjab FC would require Chennayin and Jamshedpur to drop points whilst winning all their remaining games in-order to qualify for the playoffs. This is the first season in the top-tier of Indian football for the Shers.

With only a month of league games remaining, the Indian Super League has entered it's most interesting period of competition.