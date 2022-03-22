ISL: Owen Coyle parts ways with Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur FC Head Coach, Owen Coyle officially announced today that he won't be continuing his journey in India in the next season of Hero Indian Super League. The Scotsman had a successful two years with the club which he continuously kept on improving with his smart signings, promotion of young players and amazing man-management skills.

He lifted the Jamshedpur side to 6th place in 2020-21, just 4 points shy off the top-4 places and later in 2021-22 propelled them to the top of the table with a historic Hero ISL League Shield Winners' campaign where his team smashed and steamrolled upon records.

"I have had two absolutely wonderful years with Jamshedpur. The people I met, the relationships we forged in the club is one of the best I have had in football," said Owen Coyle

"With a heavy heart, I am obviously very sad to tell you that I won't be continuing this journey together as I have had to return home for family reasons. However, if I am to return to India in the future, we have agreed upon that Jamshedpur will be my first choice to work at if my services are required at the time. I have a massive attachment to the club and I consider it like home." added an emotion Coyle



Jamshedpur FC, CEO, Mukul Choudhari expressed his gratitude towards the Scotsman. He said, "We are extremely thankful to Owen for what he has done for the club. He has made a gargantuan impact, one which will be remembered forever and etched in the club's history as he led Jamshedpur FC to win the first ever honour by winning the Hero ISL League Winners' Shield."

"We are sad ofcourse, just like any other fan, that he won't be continuing with us next season. But I am happy to see a strong base being built for Jamshedpur FC's future thanks to Owen and his staff along with the players who gave everything on the pitch in the most competitive Hero ISL season yet. We wish Owen the very best." the CEO added.



