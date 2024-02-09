ISL: Odisha share spoils with FC Goa

Odisha FC shared the points with FC Goa on Friday at the Kalinga Stadium as they played out a 1-1 draw. The match saw an early lead for Odisha FC when Roy Krishna capitalized on a setup by Amey in the 4th minute, putting them ahead 1-0. However, FC Goa equalised in the 37th minute by Jay Gupta finding the back of the net with a left-footed shot from outside the box, leveling the score at 1-1.

Throughout the game, both teams had opportunities to take the lead. In the 17th minute, Jay Gupta attempted a direct shot on target, which Amrinder Singh brilliantly collected. Isak had a chance in the 41st minute with a dazzling dribble into the box but was intercepted by Seriton. Despite several attempts, including shots from Princeton and Carlos Delgado, neither team could break the deadlock.

In the second half, both teams continued to push for a winning goal. Jahouh delivered a promising corner kick to Diego in the 55th minute, but his header exceeded the crossbar. In the 70th minute, Jahouh attempted another free-kick, setting up Carlos Delgado, whose shot missed the target. Isak came close to scoring in the 76th minute with a powerful right-footed shot from outside the box, only to hit the woodwork.

As the game neared its end, Amey's cross for Roy in the 90th minute sailed out of play, denying Odisha FC a late opportunity to snatch a victory.

Following this draw, Odisha FC will face Mohun Bagan Super Giant on February 24, 2024, at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.