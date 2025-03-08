ISL: East Bengal finish season with record red cards- Talking points

East Bengal FC's dismal 2024-25 Indian Super League (ISL) season ended on a sour note as they suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat against NorthEast United FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shillong.

The result marked 10th win for the Highlanders, propelling them into the playoffs with 38 points from 24 games.

However, the match also saw East Bengal FC continue their worrying trend of disciplinary issues, as Tanmay Das' late red card meant that East Bengal wrapped up the season with a record number of red cards — a stat that perfectly reflects their turbulent campaign.

Here are the five major talking points from NorthEast United's dominant win over East Bengal:

5. East Bengal FC End the Season With a Record Number of Red Cards

East Bengal's 2024-25 ISL campaign will be remembered not only for their inconsistent performances but also for their poor disciplinary record. With Tanmay Das being sent off in the 84th minute, East Bengal now hold the unwanted record of the most red cards in a single ISL season.

The Kolkata-based club has accumulated ten red cards this season, the highest by any team in a single ISL campaign. Tanmay Das' reckless tackle on Alaaeddine Ajaraie in the dying moments of the match summed up East Bengal's frustrating evening and season.

Interestingly, this was the third time in their last five matches that East Bengal finished the game with less than 11 men on the field. Their lack of discipline has cost them crucial points throughout the season, and the latest red card just added to their misery.

4. NorthEast United FC's Offensive Juggernaut in Second Halves

If there’s one team that has mastered the art of second-half domination this season, it has to be NorthEast United FC. Out of their 10 wins this season, eight of them have seen the Highlanders score three or more goals — most of which have come in the second halves of matches.

This match was no different. Despite a goalless first half, NorthEast United FC came alive after the break, scoring four goals in the final 30 minutes to demolish East Bengal.

The attacking trio of Nestor Albiach, Alaaeddine Ajaraie, and Mohammed Bemammer completely dismantled the East Bengal defense, showing exactly why the Highlanders are a dangerous team heading into the playoffs.

3. Alaaeddine Ajaraie – The Star of the Night

If there was one player who stole the show in Shillong, it was undoubtedly Alaaeddine Ajaraie. The Moroccan forward was simply unplayable, contributing to three of the four goals scored by his team.

Ajaraie scored twice — once from open play and once from the penalty spot — and also assisted the second goal for Nestor Albiach. His brilliant footwork, spatial awareness, and sharp attacking instincts tore apart East Bengal's defense.

His match stats were equally impressive:

17 out of 21 passes completed.

Two goals.

Four goal-scoring chances created.

Four successful crosses.

Heading into the playoffs, Ajaraie is arguably NorthEast United's most valuable player, and his form could prove to be pivotal in their title chase.

2. East Bengal’s Goal Drought and Lack of Attacking Intent

East Bengal's lack of goals has been a major talking point throughout the season, and this game was no exception. Despite starting Cleiton Silva, one of their most experienced forwards, the Kolkata-based side managed only one shot on target throughout the match.

In fact, East Bengal have scored the second-lowest number of goals (20) in the league this season, only better than bottom-placed Punjab FC. Their over-reliance on Cleiton Silva and inability to break down structured defenses have been their biggest attacking flaws.

The fact that they failed to score a goal in their final league game further highlights the dire state of their attacking prowess.

1. NorthEast United FC - The Dark Horse in Playoffs?

Perhaps the biggest talking point from this game was the playoff statement made by NorthEast United FC. Despite being written off by many at the start of the season, the Highlanders have finished the league stage with 38 points and 10 wins — their best-ever ISL league stage performance.

More impressively, NorthEast United FC have now scored three or more goals in eight matches this season, indicating their attacking depth and goal-scoring prowess. With players like Alaaeddine Ajaraie, Nestor Albiach, and Mohammed Bemammer hitting top form, they have suddenly emerged as a serious threat in the playoffs.

If they can carry this goal-scoring momentum into the knockout stages, NorthEast United FC could very well be the team to watch out for.