Football
ISL LIVE: NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur FC score, goals, and updates
Live updates from the Indian Super League match between NorthEast United and Jamshedpur FC
In today's Indian Super League match, NorthEast United will face Jamshedpur FC at the PJN Stadium, Goa. Stay tuned for more updates.
Preview
Live Updates
- 25 Feb 2022 4:01 PM GMT
Here goes the full-time whistle. And Jamshedpur has managed to collect yet another three points. They took the lead in the first half through Len. The Stewart doubled their lead in the second half. The NorthEast came back and equalised with two back to back goals. Finally, it was Jordan Murray who calmly scored and gave Jamshedpur a very important three points
NorthEast United 2-3 Jamshedpur FC
- 25 Feb 2022 3:55 PM GMT
90+5' Greg Stewart has been yellow carded.
NorthEast United 2-3 Jamshedpur FC
- 25 Feb 2022 3:52 PM GMT
90+3' Mapuia has been brought in place of Mashoor.
NorthEast United 2-3 Jamshedpur FC
- 25 Feb 2022 3:51 PM GMT
90+1' 5 minutes have been added.
NorthEast United 2-3 Jamshedpur FC
- 25 Feb 2022 3:50 PM GMT
90' Freekick for NorthEast. Marcelinho swings it in and it has been cleared.
NorthEast United 2-2 Jamshedpur FC
- 25 Feb 2022 3:49 PM GMT
89' Ishan Pandita has been found offside.
NorthEast United 2-2 Jamshedpur FC
- 25 Feb 2022 3:48 PM GMT
88' Gani replaces Pragyan in the middle.
NorthEast United 2-2 Jamshedpur FC
- 25 Feb 2022 3:47 PM GMT
85' Goal. Jamshedpur regains the lead. Stewart finds Murray in the box with an exquisite delivery and Murray finishes it brilliantly.
NorthEast United 2-3 Jamshedpur FC
- 25 Feb 2022 3:45 PM GMT
84' Ishan Pandita was through and his shot is direct to Mirshad.
NorthEast United 2-2 Jamshedpur FC
