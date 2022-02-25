Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Football

ISL LIVE: NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur FC score, goals, and updates

Live updates from the Indian Super League match between NorthEast United and Jamshedpur FC

ISL LIVE: NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur FC score, goals, and updates
X
By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-02-25T21:47:03+05:30

In today's Indian Super League match, NorthEast United will face Jamshedpur FC at the PJN Stadium, Goa. Stay tuned for more updates.

Preview


Live Updates

  • 25 Feb 2022 4:17 PM GMT



  • 25 Feb 2022 4:01 PM GMT

    Here goes the full-time whistle. And Jamshedpur has managed to collect yet another three points. They took the lead in the first half through Len. The Stewart doubled their lead in the second half. The NorthEast came back and equalised with two back to back goals. Finally, it was Jordan Murray who calmly scored and gave Jamshedpur a very important three points


    NorthEast United 2-3 Jamshedpur FC

    #NEU #JFC #NEUJFC #ISL #LetsFootball #IndianFootball

  • 25 Feb 2022 3:55 PM GMT

    90+5' Greg Stewart has been yellow carded.


    NorthEast United 2-3 Jamshedpur FC

    #NEU #JFC #NEUJFC #ISL #LetsFootball #IndianFootball

  • 25 Feb 2022 3:52 PM GMT

    90+3' Mapuia has been brought in place of Mashoor.


    NorthEast United 2-3 Jamshedpur FC

    #NEU #JFC #NEUJFC #ISL #LetsFootball #IndianFootball

  • 25 Feb 2022 3:51 PM GMT

    90+1' 5 minutes have been added.


    NorthEast United 2-3 Jamshedpur FC

    #NEU #JFC #NEUJFC #ISL #LetsFootball #IndianFootball

  • 25 Feb 2022 3:50 PM GMT

    90' Freekick for NorthEast. Marcelinho swings it in and it has been cleared.


    NorthEast United 2-2 Jamshedpur FC

    #NEU #JFC #NEUJFC #ISL #LetsFootball #IndianFootball

  • 25 Feb 2022 3:49 PM GMT

    89' Ishan Pandita has been found offside.


    NorthEast United 2-2 Jamshedpur FC

    #NEU #JFC #NEUJFC #ISL #LetsFootball #IndianFootball

  • 25 Feb 2022 3:48 PM GMT

    88' Gani replaces Pragyan in the middle.


    NorthEast United 2-2 Jamshedpur FC

    #NEU #JFC #NEUJFC #ISL #LetsFootball #IndianFootball

  • 25 Feb 2022 3:47 PM GMT

    85' Goal. Jamshedpur regains the lead. Stewart finds Murray in the box with an exquisite delivery and Murray finishes it brilliantly.


    NorthEast United 2-3 Jamshedpur FC

    #NEU #JFC #NEUJFC #ISL #LetsFootball #IndianFootball

  • 25 Feb 2022 3:45 PM GMT

    84' Ishan Pandita was through and his shot is direct to Mirshad.


    NorthEast United 2-2 Jamshedpur FC

    #NEU #JFC #NEUJFC #ISL #LetsFootball #IndianFootball

>Load More
Football Indian Football ISL ISL 2021-22 Indian Super League Jamshedpur FC Northeast United FC 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X