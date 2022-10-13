Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
ISL 2022-23 LIVE: Northeast United v/s Hyderabad FC - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the ISL clash between Northeast United and Hyderabad FC.
Though both Northeast United FC and Hyderabad FC are yet to taste victory in ISL 2022-23 so far, the two have had very contrasting starts. While the former lost their only contest so far to Bengaluru FC, the latter were held to a 3-3 draw in a high scoring game by Mumbai City FC.
Live Updates
- 13 Oct 2022 3:20 PM GMT
61'- MISSED CHANCE BY NEUFC!
Cross in by Chhara which found Derbyshire who heads it just wide!
- 13 Oct 2022 3:16 PM GMT
57'- Arindam saves again!
The goalie does brilliantly to deny Siverio's header.
- 13 Oct 2022 3:12 PM GMT
53'- ARINDAM SAVES!!!
Great save from the NEUFC goalie!
- 13 Oct 2022 3:10 PM GMT
50'- PENALTY FOR HFC!
That was a really high boot from Bora which catches Ogbeche. The referee points to the spot.
- 13 Oct 2022 2:49 PM GMT
Half time.
Ogbeche's goal remains the difference between the two sides.
NEUFC 0-1 HFC
