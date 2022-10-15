Football
ISL 2022/2023: Mumbai City FC 2-0 Odisha FC at Full Time - Highlights
Mumbai City FC registered their first win of the ISL season.
ISL 2022/23 Highlights: An own goal by Shubham Sarangi and a 94th minute goal by Bipin Singh gave Mumbai City FC a 2-0 win against Odisha FC. Playing their first game at home in two years, Mumbai got their first win of the season.
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 15 Oct 2022 3:58 PM GMT
Full Time: Mumbai 2-0 Odisha
Bipin Singh's goal was the last kick of the match. Mumbai City FC get a 2-0 win and their first 3 points of the season.
- 15 Oct 2022 3:56 PM GMT
94' - Bipin Singh gives Mumbai 2-0 lead
Bipin Singh scores in the last minute of added time. Mumbai go 2-0 up.
- 15 Oct 2022 3:44 PM GMT
82' - Amrinder makes a super save
Amrinder denies Mumbai a second goal with less than 10 minutes left. Odisha's hopes survive, but just.
- 15 Oct 2022 3:32 PM GMT
70' - Odisha look to claw back
Some mayhem on the sideline as both sides make a slew of changes. The Odisha assistant coach is booked for complaining a bit too emphatically that Mumbai City FC had 12 players on the pitch for a few seconds.
Odisha's comeback needs to happen in the next 20 minutes, their momentum has been subdued for now.
- 15 Oct 2022 3:14 PM GMT
Mumbai gain upper hand
Mumbai keep pushing as they begin the second half in the ascendancy. The floodlight is still malfunctioning by the way.
- 15 Oct 2022 3:11 PM GMT
50' - Mumbai 1-0 Odisha
The second half starts with a goal! Chhangte and Noguera make the most of a ball by Jahouh. A confusion of legs in the box and we have the first goal of the match in the 50th minute.
- 15 Oct 2022 2:50 PM GMT
End of 1st Half: Mumbai 0-0 Odisha
Mauricio gets another shot on target and Lachenpa makes the save as Odisha end the first half on a dominant note. Mumbai show some intent in injury time as well. But at the interval, it's goalless.
- 15 Oct 2022 2:39 PM GMT
37' - Mumbai 0-0 Odisha
Most of Mumbai's joy coming on the flanks at the moment. Odisha lording the central channel.
- 15 Oct 2022 2:20 PM GMT
Odisha shade 1st half
Odisha have shaded the attacking play so far but Mumbai defenders have been prompt to play the offside trap.
Score remains 0-0 after 18 minutes