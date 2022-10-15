Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Football

ISL 2022/2023: Mumbai City FC 2-0 Odisha FC at Full Time - Highlights

Mumbai City FC registered their first win of the ISL season.

ISL 2022/2023: Mumbai City FC 2-0 Odisha FC at Full Time - Highlights
X

Greg Stewart of Mumbai City FC (ISL)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-10-15T21:28:58+05:30

ISL 2022/23 Highlights: An own goal by Shubham Sarangi and a 94th minute goal by Bipin Singh gave Mumbai City FC a 2-0 win against Odisha FC. Playing their first game at home in two years, Mumbai got their first win of the season.

As it happened:

Live Updates

>Load More
ISL Football Indian Football 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X