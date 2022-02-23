Log In
ISL LIVE: Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters score, goals, and updates

Live updates from the Indian Super League match between Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-02-23T21:29:19+05:30

In today's Indian Super League match, Hyderabad FC will host Kerala Blasters at the GMC Athletics Stadium, Bambolim. Stay tuned for more updates.

Preview

Dream11 Predictions



Live Updates

  • 23 Feb 2022 3:59 PM GMT

    FULLTIME

    90 + 6' Game ends in a 2-1 result as HFC becomes the first team to qualify for the semi finals.  

    HFC 2-1 KBFC

    #HFC #KBFC #HFCKBFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball 

  • 23 Feb 2022 3:58 PM GMT

    VINCYYYYYYYYY!!!!!!!!!

    90 + 5' Rahul KP gets delivery in the box and sets up a layoff just outside the box. Vincy goes direct for goal with his left foot strike and releases a blast inside the net. What a goal from the youngster to gift his side a consolidation goal.

    HFC 2-1 KBFC

    #HFC #KBFC #HFCKBFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball 

  • 23 Feb 2022 3:55 PM GMT

    YELLOW CARD

    90 + 4' Juanan goes into the books.

    HFC 2-0 KBFC

    #HFC #KBFC #HFCKBFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball 

  • 23 Feb 2022 3:53 PM GMT

    KBFC CHANGE

    90 + 3' Jeakson comes in to replace Ayush for KBFC.

    HFC 2-0 KBFC

    #HFC #KBFC #HFCKBFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball 

  • 23 Feb 2022 3:53 PM GMT

    KBFC CHANGE

    90 + 3' Jeakson comes in to replace Ayush for KBFC.

    HFC 2-0 KBFC

    #HFC #KBFC #HFCKBFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball 

  • 23 Feb 2022 3:51 PM GMT

    ADDED TIME

    90' 6 minutes added after the end of 90 mins.

    HFC 2-0 KBFC

    #HFC #KBFC #HFCKBFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball 

  • 23 Feb 2022 3:49 PM GMT

    GOAL!!!!!

    87' Good wing attack from HFC. Poojary gets the ball in the right wing completely unchallenged and drives in a perfect cross. Siverio made a good run, completely unmarked, and heads the ball inside goal from touching distance. 

    HFC 2-0 KBFC

    #HFC #KBFC #HFCKBFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball 

  • 23 Feb 2022 3:45 PM GMT

    HFC CHANGE

    85' Ogbeche is replaced by Camara for HFC. 

    HFC 1-0 KBFC

    #HFC #KBFC #HFCKBFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball 

  • 23 Feb 2022 3:43 PM GMT

    YELLOW CARD

    83' Rahul KP goes into the books for a bad tackle on Victor. 

    HFC 1-0 KBFC

    #HFC #KBFC #HFCKBFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball 

  • 23 Feb 2022 3:40 PM GMT

    CHANGES

    78' Chencho and Sahal is replaced by Rahul KP and Vincy for KBFC. Also, HFC brings on Siverio in place of Chianese. 

    HFC 1-0 KBFC

    #HFC #KBFC #HFCKBFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball 

Football Indian Football ISL ISL 2021-22 Indian Super League Hyderabad FC Kerala Blasters 
