ISL LIVE: Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters score, goals, and updates
Live updates from the Indian Super League match between Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters
In today's Indian Super League match, Hyderabad FC will host Kerala Blasters at the GMC Athletics Stadium, Bambolim. Stay tuned for more updates.
- 23 Feb 2022 3:59 PM GMT
FULLTIME
90 + 6' Game ends in a 2-1 result as HFC becomes the first team to qualify for the semi finals.
HFC 2-1 KBFC
#HFC #KBFC #HFCKBFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball
- 23 Feb 2022 3:58 PM GMT
VINCYYYYYYYYY!!!!!!!!!
90 + 5' Rahul KP gets delivery in the box and sets up a layoff just outside the box. Vincy goes direct for goal with his left foot strike and releases a blast inside the net. What a goal from the youngster to gift his side a consolidation goal.
HFC 2-1 KBFC
#HFC #KBFC #HFCKBFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball
- 23 Feb 2022 3:55 PM GMT
YELLOW CARD
90 + 4' Juanan goes into the books.
HFC 2-0 KBFC
#HFC #KBFC #HFCKBFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball
- 23 Feb 2022 3:53 PM GMT
- 23 Feb 2022 3:53 PM GMT
KBFC CHANGE
90 + 3' Jeakson comes in to replace Ayush for KBFC.
HFC 2-0 KBFC
#HFC #KBFC #HFCKBFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball
- 23 Feb 2022 3:51 PM GMT
ADDED TIME
90' 6 minutes added after the end of 90 mins.
HFC 2-0 KBFC
#HFC #KBFC #HFCKBFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball
- 23 Feb 2022 3:49 PM GMT
GOAL!!!!!
87' Good wing attack from HFC. Poojary gets the ball in the right wing completely unchallenged and drives in a perfect cross. Siverio made a good run, completely unmarked, and heads the ball inside goal from touching distance.
HFC 2-0 KBFC
#HFC #KBFC #HFCKBFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball
- 23 Feb 2022 3:45 PM GMT
HFC CHANGE
85' Ogbeche is replaced by Camara for HFC.
HFC 1-0 KBFC
#HFC #KBFC #HFCKBFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball
- 23 Feb 2022 3:43 PM GMT
YELLOW CARD
83' Rahul KP goes into the books for a bad tackle on Victor.
HFC 1-0 KBFC
#HFC #KBFC #HFCKBFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball
- 23 Feb 2022 3:40 PM GMT
CHANGES
78' Chencho and Sahal is replaced by Rahul KP and Vincy for KBFC. Also, HFC brings on Siverio in place of Chianese.
HFC 1-0 KBFC
#HFC #KBFC #HFCKBFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball