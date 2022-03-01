Football
ISL LIVE: Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC score, goals, and updates
Live updates from the Indian Super League match between Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC
In today's Indian Super League match, Hyderabad FC will face Jamshedpur FC at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, goa. Stay tuned for more updates.
Preview
Dream11
Live Updates
- 1 March 2022 3:55 PM GMT
FULLTIME
90 + 6' Game ends as JFC claims the top spot of the table.
HFC 0-3 JFC
- 1 March 2022 3:51 PM GMT
JFC CHANGES
90 + 2' Anas and PC comes in to replace Hartley and Len for JFC.
HFC 0-3 JFC
- 1 March 2022 3:49 PM GMT
ADDED TIME
90' 5 minutes added.
HFC 0-3 JFC
- 1 March 2022 3:46 PM GMT
HFC CHANGE
88' Akash is replaced by Amritpal for HFC.
HFC 0-3 JFC
- 1 March 2022 3:43 PM GMT
JFC CHANGE
85' Mandi comes in to replace Ritwik for JFC.
HFC 0-3 JFC
- 1 March 2022 3:38 PM GMT
YELLOW CARD
79' Siverio goes into the books.
HFC 0-3 JFC
- 1 March 2022 3:37 PM GMT
HFC CHANGE
78' Pritam Singh comes in to replace Sauvik for HFC.
HFC 0-3 JFC
- 1 March 2022 3:34 PM GMT
COOLING BREAK
76' Game goes into its second Drinks Break.
HFC 0-3 JFC
- 1 March 2022 3:33 PM GMT
JFC CHANGE
74' Chima is replaced by Murray for JFC.
HFC 0-3 JFC
- 1 March 2022 3:30 PM GMT
RED CARD!!!
68' Mobashir is sent off for a very poor tackle on Mishra.
HFC 0-3 JFC
