Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Football
ISL 2022-23 LIVE: Odisha FC v/s East Bengal - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from East Bengal's clash against Odisha FC.
It is the battle of Rasgulla, as Odisha FC takes on East Bengal in the Indian Super League 2022-23. Both teams have had an inconsistent run this season, but the Juggernauts are placed sixth in the standings compared to Red and Gold Brigade's ninth.
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Live Updates
2023-01-07 13:43:40
- 7 Jan 2023 2:24 PM GMT
22'- ODISHA EQUALISE!!!
Poor marking from Lal Chungnunga as Diego Mauricio taps the ball in to balance the scales!
OFC 1-1 EBFC
- 7 Jan 2023 2:14 PM GMT
12'- HUGE MISS
It was a battle of the Jerrys as Odisha's winger shot the ball just wide, failing to score in an open goal!
- 7 Jan 2023 2:11 PM GMT
10'- GOALLLLLL
Cleiton Silva chips the ball over Amrinder Singh, who was off his line, and gives East Bengal an early lead!
OFC 0-1 EBFC
Next Story