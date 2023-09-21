Asian Games
:
Days
:
Hours
:
Mins
 
Secs
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Football

ISL 2023 LIVE: Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC- Updates, Scores, Results

Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC will battle it out today in the opening game of ISL. Get all the LIVE Updates here.

ISL 2023 LIVE: Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC- Updates, Scores, Results
X

Kerala Blasters celebrating (iFile Photo/KBFC)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 21 Sep 2023 3:10 PM GMT

Kerala Blasters will host local rivals Bengaluru FC at their fortress today in a high voltage game. The 10th season of Indian Super League kicking off today with the South Indian Derby at 8PM.

Can Kerala Blasters take revenge for what unfolded in the last playoff match between these two at the Sree Kanteerava stadium?

Stay Tuned for LIVE updates:

Live Updates

2023-09-21 13:30:56
>Load More
Kerala BlastersISLIndian FootballBengaluru FC
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X