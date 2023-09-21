Football
ISL 2023 LIVE: Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC- Updates, Scores, Results
Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC will battle it out today in the opening game of ISL. Get all the LIVE Updates here.
Kerala Blasters will host local rivals Bengaluru FC at their fortress today in a high voltage game. The 10th season of Indian Super League kicking off today with the South Indian Derby at 8PM.
Can Kerala Blasters take revenge for what unfolded in the last playoff match between these two at the Sree Kanteerava stadium?
Stay Tuned for LIVE updates:
Live Updates
- 21 Sep 2023 3:10 PM GMT
34' The home fans are making their presence felt!
Kerala Blasters fans are keeping the atmosphere lively as their team has been brilliant attacking-wise. Meanwhile, Sachin Suresh parries a shot from Roshan.
KBFC 0-0 BFC
- 21 Sep 2023 3:01 PM GMT
24' Kerala Blasters have been menacing and they are asking for a penalty kick here.
Carnero fouls Daisuke of KBFC but the Kerala team is asking for a penalty kick, however, the replay shows that free-kick is the right decision.
KBFC 0-0 BFC
- 21 Sep 2023 2:51 PM GMT
16' Both goalkeepers are untested till now.
The goalkeepers- Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Sachin Suresh are untroubled till now. Gurpreet is consistently involved with his defense in the build-up play.
KBFC 0-0 BFC
- 21 Sep 2023 2:47 PM GMT
11' Rain is pouring but temperature is going up!
It's high voltage indeed! Despite the pouring rain in Kochi, the atmosphere is sizzling with excitement. Kerala Blasters seem to be dominating the early moments, while Bengaluru FC is still searching for a clear chance at the goal.
- 21 Sep 2023 2:39 PM GMT
4' Blasters on the front foot!
Kerala Blasters have certainly started the game with a bang! They've launched a couple of attacking moves right from the first minute. Luna wins a corner for the Blasters, but unfortunately, the opposing defense clears the danger.
- 21 Sep 2023 2:35 PM GMT
Kick off!.
Kickoff in Kochi! The ball is rolling, and the stadium is already electrifying with the energy of the fans. Kerala Blasters, donned in their iconic yellow and blue kit, are ready to create magic on the pitch as they play from right to left.