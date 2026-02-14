ISL: Kerala Blasters lose to Mohun Bagan, Inter Kashi hold FC Goa on debut

Kerala Blasters FC began their Indian Super League 2025-26 campaign with a 2-0 defeat to Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Friday.

Mohun Bagan controlled large spells of the opening half and broke the deadlock in the 36th minute. Dimitrios Petratos delivered a cutback from the right, and Jamie Maclaren turned inside the box before finishing low past goalkeeper Sachin Suresh. Kerala’s defence had earlier withstood sustained pressure, with Suresh producing key saves to deny Petratos and Maclaren.

The visitors showed improved intent after the break, with head coach David Català introducing fresh legs to add pace and width. Kevin Yoke made an impact on the flank and created a late opportunity, but Victor Bertomeu was unable to convert. Mohun Bagan sealed the result in stoppage time when Michael Aldred headed in from a free-kick to complete a 2-0 win.

Inter Kashi earn historic first point

In Saturday’s second fixture, ISL debutants Inter Kashi held FC Goa to a 1-1 draw at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda.

Inter Kashi stunned the hosts just before halftime when Prasanth Karuthadathkuni finished calmly into the bottom corner after being set up by Tomba Singh. FC Goa dominated possession in the second half and eventually found an equaliser in the 84th minute. Dejan Drazic converted from the penalty spot after goalkeeper Lluis Tarrés was sent off for a last-man foul inside the area.

Reduced to ten men, Inter Kashi defended resolutely through the closing stages, with substitute goalkeeper Shubham Dhas making a crucial late save to deny a winner.

While Mohun Bagan opened with three points, Inter Kashi secured a valuable result in their first ISL outing, signalling a competitive start to the 2025-26 season.