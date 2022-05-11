ISL: Kerala Blasters FC extends contract with Golden Glove Winner Prabhsukhan Singh Gill

Kerala Blasters FC is happy to announce the contract extension of goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Singh Gill. The extension means Gill will be at the club until 2024.



The 21-year-old started his professional career in 2014 with the Chandigarh Football Academy and later joined the AIFF Elite Academy. Gill was soon selected to be part of the Indian Arrows, the developmental side of the All-India Football Federation that plays in the I-League. After a series of consistent performances for the Indian Arrows in 2018, he won his first Hero ISL contract with Bengaluru FC in 2019. He made two appearances for the club including a match in the AFC Cup Qualifier.

Gill made his Blasters debut in the Durand Cup and made his Hero ISL debut in December 2021 against Odisha FC, when he was brought in for the injured Albino Gomes. With seven clean sheets, Gill has made 17 appearances and 49 saves for KBFC in Season 8. Gill was awarded the Golden Glove for his terrific performance in the Hero Indian Super League 2021–22. He also won the ISL's 'Emerging Player of the Month' award in February.

Our fix between the sticks, for 2️⃣ more years! 😍@SukhanGill01 signs on till 2024! 🤝#Gill2024 #YennumYellow #KBFC #കേരളബ്ലാസ്റ്റേഴ്സ് — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) May 11, 2022

"I'm indeed honoured to extend the contract with this great club. The previous season was one of its kind. I believe the next two years with this club will be just great and enriching! I look forward to the next two years, two years of game, glories, and battles! I have yet a lot more to learn and achieve and I look forward to it". says, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill.



"I would like to congratulate Gill on his performance last season and a well-deserved extension. He was patient for a long time and after he got a chance, he showed how good a competitor and how much of a quality player he is. I'm happy that we will continue together." said Karolis Skinkys, Sporting Director, KBFC.



Previously, KBFC had also announced the extension of their players Bijoy Varghese, Jeakson Singh, and Marko Lešković.