ISL to host fun carnival in Goa ahead of final - Check out how to book tickets

The 2022-23 ISL Final promises to be a box-office blockbuster encounter between two of the best teams of the season and as fans gear up for the action on the pitch, they will be treated to an entire family carnival at the PJN Stadium, Fatorda, Goa on March 18.

One of the most coveted DJs in the country – DJ Chetas, known for his pulsating music and groovy beats will be performing live at the stadium before the kick-off. His superhit Bollywood mash-ups have been the lifeline of parties and have enthralled the music fans across the world.

Adding to the musical extravaganza will be A26, one of Goa’s leading bands, bringing a local flavour for fans at the stadium.

The Fun Carnival will feature a FIFA Mobile stall with interactive games for spectators to participate with lots of prizes to be won.

Hamleys too, will be setting up a game zone for the fans which will also feature characters Hamley and Hattie to meet and greet the kids visiting the carnival area.

A host of game and activities are planned for kids attending the Final, including the bouncy castle, bubble artists, jugglers, balloon shooting amongst others.

As families enjoy the season Final and the carnival, they can indulge in a vast range of local and international delicacies.

When will the ISL Final Carnival in Goa be held?

The fun carnival will be open to fans from 4:00 to 6.30pm IST on 18th March 2023. DJ Chetas will perform till 7:15pm IST.

How to book tickets for the ISL Final Carnival in Goa?

Fans can book their tickets for the ISL Final Carnival via bookmyshow.



