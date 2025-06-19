ISL on hold? Clubs told to wait until MRA clarity

The future of the Indian Super League (ISL) has been thrown into uncertainty as ongoing discussions around the renewal of the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) between Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) and the All India Football Federation (AIFF) remain unresolved.

According to a report by The Times of India, club owners have been informed by ISL organisers that the 2025-26 season will not commence unless there is clarity on the MRA’s future.

FSDL — a joint venture between Reliance and Star — signed a 15-year agreement with AIFF in 2010, which granted them commercial rights to the ISL. As per the current terms, which lapse in December 2025, FSDL pays the federation either ₹50 crore annually or 20% of total revenue, whichever is higher.

In recent weeks, FSDL officials have individually met with club owners, reportedly warning them that the league will not begin without an updated and legally sound agreement in place. With the Supreme Court yet to approve the new AIFF constitution — a ruling now expected after July 14 — all stakeholders are treading cautiously.

The looming uncertainty has already disrupted planning across ISL clubs. Many have paused new player signings and deferred pre-season activities. Some are even reconsidering their participation in the 2025 Durand Cup, which is scheduled between July 23 and August 23 across five states.

While FSDL is reportedly open to continuing its involvement in Indian football, it has proposed a restructured model for the league's governance. Under this new setup, a holding company would be formed, jointly owned by ISL clubs (60%), FSDL (26%), and AIFF (14%).

However, the AIFF's approach to MRA renegotiations has also drawn internal criticism. Instead of finalising a term sheet by the end of April, the AIFF constituted an eight-member task force to examine the matter — a move that some executive committee members, including former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia, opposed. Bhutia suggested that AIFF wait for the Supreme Court to approve its revised constitution before taking any binding decisions.

The draft constitution, if ratified, could significantly alter the power dynamics. It mandates that India’s top-tier football league must be owned, operated, and managed directly by AIFF — a clause that effectively sidelines private entities from assuming operational control.

The ISL, which launched on October 12, 2014, has grown into the country’s premier football league, earning recognition from FIFA and the AFC in 2019 as India's top-tier competition.