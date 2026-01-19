ISL clubs face stadium availability issues, forcing AIFF to juggle fixtures

With less than a month to go before the Indian Super League is scheduled to kick off on February 14, uncertainty surrounding home venues has left the fixture list in disarray, forcing the All India Football Federation into a complex balancing act, per a report from TOI.

Although the AIFF has confirmed that all 14 clubs will participate in the truncated 2025–26 ISL season, clarity on match fixtures remains elusive. According to officials familiar with the process, draft fixtures prepared by a joint working group of AIFF and club representatives were circulated to clubs over the weekend, but concerns over venue readiness stalled final approval.

Only three clubs, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, East Bengal and FC Goa, currently have confirmed access to their home stadiums for the full duration of the season. Several other venues across the country are either undergoing renovation or have been booked for political events, concerts and non-sporting activities, complicating scheduling plans.

Kerala Blasters are uncertain about using the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi due to incomplete work on the pitch and are exploring alternatives in Kozhikode and Malappuram. Chennaiyin FC have indicated they will only be able to host matches after March 8, while NorthEast United FC may not be match-ready in Guwahati until mid-March. Punjab FC and Delhi-based clubs face multiple blackout periods at their home venues between February and April.

Under the revised single-leg format, 91 matches are to be played between February 14 and May 31, with each team playing 13 games, split between home and away fixtures. The compressed calendar has added further pressure on organisers to finalise logistics quickly.

Meanwhile, the AIFF has issued a Request for Proposal for broadcast rights for the upcoming season. Bids will be opened in early February, marking another step toward stabilising the league after last year’s breakdown of the Master Rights Agreement with former commercial partner FSDL.

Despite confirmation from clubs following intervention by the sports ministry, the league’s return after a six-month pause hinges on resolving venue challenges, with fixtures expected to be announced only once stadium availability is finalised.