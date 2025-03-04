ISL: FC Goa keep up the momentum with victory over Mohammedan SC

FC Goa defeated Mohammedan SC by 2-0 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Tuesday night.

The Gaurs have now moved to 48 points in 23 games, winning 14 games and drawing on six instances. They have already qualified for the semi-finals alongside Mohun Bagan Super Giant and will not have to engage in the single-legged eliminator.

Here are the talking points.

56% of the possession

FC Goa controlled the proceedings from the start, holding 56% of the possession, completing 84% of their passes, taking five shots on target, and making 20 crosses too.

The Gaurs were exploring creating gateways inside the Mohammedan SC defence through their ability to initiate quick passing sequences down the middle with Boris Singh chipping in a cross for the onrushing Rowllin Borges inside the six-yard box in the sixth minute.

Borges headed the effort on target but Padam Chhetri made a formidable save to stop the ball from barging into the net.

Dejan Drazic sparked the maiden breakthrough in the contest with an incredible display of footwork on the left side of the 18-yard box. Beating his marker Alexis Gomez, Drazic burst into the final third before pulling off an incredible lateral ball for Ayush Dev Chhetri in the middle of the box through the outside of his right foot.

Ayush showed impeccable smarts to pass in Iker Guarrotxena’s path on the right, before he headed the ball into the top right corner in the 40th minute.

(Photo Credit: ISL)

Drazic the provider

Drazic continued to be the provider at the start of the second half too, hurling in a powerful cross for Nim Dorjee Tamang from a corner in the 48th minute. The latter timed his run perfectly and also met the ball well but his aerial effort lacked finesse, thundering above the post.

An own goal by Chhetri comfortably sealed the game in FC Goa’s favour, but the base of that was laid by Guarrotxena’s robust header from the far post in the 86th minute. Getting to the end of a corner, the attacker displayed fine agility to head the ball towards the post, but the ball took a deflection off the Mohammedan SC goalkeeper before landing into the right side of the net.

Key performer of the match

FC Goa's Iker Guarrotxena completed 31 out of his 36 attempted passes, creating a solitary goal-scoring chance, making four crosses, and netting once, in addition to playing a crucial part in the second strike too.

What’s next

FC Goa will play their next game Mohun Bagan Super Giant on March 8, whereas Mohammedan SC are set to feature against Punjab FC on March 10.