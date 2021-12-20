ISL 2021-22: FC Goa have appointed Clifford Miranda as their new interim head coach

Indian Super League side FC Goa have officially confirmed that Juan Ferrando has stepped down as the Head Coach of the club.

Speaking on Ferrando's departure, Director of Football, Ravi Puskur said,

"We're very disappointed to lose Juan. His decision to leave the club was rather unexpected and came as a surprise, particularly at this juncture of the season, where we are in the middle of the season."

He added, "We're particularly disappointed that we were kept in the dark until yesterday morning where he communicated his desire to leave the club. However, once he stated his stance and the release clause was activated, we were left with little alternative. I wish Juan the best for his future."

Juan Ferrando steps down; Via ISL Media

Ferrando, in his only full season with FC Goa in 2020/21 guided the Gaurs to the semifinals of the Indian Super League. He was also in charge of the Club during their maiden and historic continental voyage in the AFC Champions League, where they finished third in Group E.



Assistant Coach Clifford Miranda will take interim charge of the First Team.

FC Goa will make further announcements in due course.



