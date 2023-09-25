Football
ISL 2023 LIVE: East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC- Scores, Updates, Blog
East Bengal and Jamshedpur FC will open their ISL season today in a mouthwatering clash. Get all the LIVE Updates here.
East Bengal FC will take on Jamshedpur FC in their season opener today at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan at 8 PM. Going into the Indian Super League season, both clubs have a relatively new team and coaches.
Scott Cooper will start his official journey in Indian Football taking on a previous ISL winner Carlos Cuadrat.
LIVE Updates:
Live Updates
- 25 Sep 2023 2:33 PM GMT
Kick off!
The match is underway at the Kolkata Stadium as East Bengal and Jamshedpur FC kick off their new eras under the guidance of new head coaches Carles Cuadrat and Scot Cooper. The action starts with East Bengal, who will be playing from left to right.
- 25 Sep 2023 2:02 PM GMT
Hello & Welcome!
Welcome to our live blog coverage of the ISL clash between East Bengal and Jamshedpur FC!
The stage is set in Kolkata, with East Bengal looking to make the most of their home advantage. Stay tuned as we bring you all the exciting updates from this thrilling encounter!