Football
ISL Development League fixtures announced
Seven ISL clubs and a team from the Reliance Foundation academy will participate in the inaugural season of the first 'development league' for Indian football's top-tier teams.
Chennaiyin FC will face FC Goa in the opening match of the ISL Development League as the inaugural season starts Friday, April 15, 2022, in Goa. Bengaluru FC face off against Reliance Foundation Young Champs later on the opening day.
All matches will be played at the Nagoa Football Ground and the Benaulim Football Ground - both in South Goa.
The season culminates on Thursday, May 12 with a match between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC.
Each team will play the other seven teams once in a round-robin format.
The teams that finish in the top two at the end of the League will be given the chance to participate at the Next Gen Cup to be hosted in the United Kingdom for the first time later this year. The Next Gen Cup will be hosted by the Premier League (PL) as part of its longstanding partnership with the ISL to support the development of football in India.
ISL Development League Matches
15 April
Chennaiyin FC vs FC Foa
Bengaluru FC vs RF Young Champs
16 April
Kerala Balsters FC vs Hyderabad FC
Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC
19 April
Bengaluru FC vs FC Foa
Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC
20 April
Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC
Hyderabad FC vs RF Young Champs
23 April
Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC
Mumbai City FC vs RF Young Champs
24 April
FC Foa vs Jamshedpur FC
Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC
27 April
Chennaiyin FC vs vs RF Young Champs
Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC
28 April
Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC
FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC
3 May
Jamshedpur FC vs RF Young Champs
Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC
4 May
Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC
FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters
7 May
Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC
Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC
8 May
FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC
Kerala Blasters vs RF Young Champs
11 May
FC Goa vs RF Young Champs
Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC
12 May
Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC
Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters