ISL Development League fixtures announced

Chennaiyin FC will face FC Goa in the opening match of the ISL Development League as the inaugural season starts Friday, April 15, 2022, in Goa. Bengaluru FC face off against Reliance Foundation Young Champs later on the opening day.

All matches will be played at the Nagoa Football Ground and the Benaulim Football Ground - both in South Goa.



The season culminates on Thursday, May 12 with a match between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC.

Each team will play the other seven teams once in a round-robin format.

The teams that finish in the top two at the end of the League will be given the chance to participate at the Next Gen Cup to be hosted in the United Kingdom for the first time later this year. The Next Gen Cup will be hosted by the Premier League (PL) as part of its longstanding partnership with the ISL to support the development of football in India.

ISL Development League Matches

15 April

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Foa

Bengaluru FC vs RF Young Champs

16 April

Kerala Balsters FC vs Hyderabad FC

Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC

19 April

Bengaluru FC vs FC Foa

Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC

20 April

Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC

Hyderabad FC vs RF Young Champs

23 April

Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC

Mumbai City FC vs RF Young Champs

24 April

FC Foa vs Jamshedpur FC

Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC

27 April

Chennaiyin FC vs vs RF Young Champs

Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC

28 April

Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC

FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC

3 May

Jamshedpur FC vs RF Young Champs

Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC

4 May

Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC

FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters

7 May

Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC

Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC

8 May

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC

Kerala Blasters vs RF Young Champs

11 May

FC Goa vs RF Young Champs

Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC

12 May

Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC

Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters