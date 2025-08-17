Indian Super League faces collapse as Clubs threaten shutdown over MRA dispute

Indian Super League (ISL) clubs have issued a stark warning to the All India Football Federation (AIFF), cautioning that the ongoing deadlock over the renewal of the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) could force several teams to shut down operations entirely.

In a strongly-worded letter addressed to AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey, eleven ISL clubs said that the suspension of the 2025–26 season has “paralysed professional football in India,” leaving their future in serious jeopardy.

The crisis began after Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), ISL’s organiser and AIFF’s commercial partner, placed the season “on hold” in July due to uncertainty over the MRA. Since then, at least three clubs have halted first-team operations or suspended salaries of players and staff, highlighting the immediate financial strain.

“The 2025–26 ISL season is at risk of not taking place at all. This is not merely an administrative deadlock — it is an existential crisis for Indian football,” the clubs said.

Risk of shutdowns and livelihood loss

The letter stressed that more than 2,000 direct jobs, including players, coaches, medical teams, and ground staff, are at stake. Indirect livelihoods linked to the league also hang in the balance. Clubs warned that without matchday revenue, sponsorships, and broadcast income, their financial model will collapse.

“This is a huge financial blow that clubs will not recover from this year,” the letter added, noting that some stakeholders are already contemplating a “complete and permanent shutdown.”

The clubs also warned that India could face suspension from Asian Football Confederation (AFC) competitions if the ISL remains inactive. The AFC mandates a minimum number of competitive matches for participation in continental events — a threshold Indian clubs cannot meet without a functioning league.

“The national team will be severely disadvantaged in upcoming AFC and FIFA tournaments,” the clubs said, adding that FIFPRO has already alerted FIFA to the growing crisis.

The AIFF has agreed to bring the matter before the Supreme Court on August 18, in the ongoing case related to its draft constitution. Clubs urged the federation to present their concerns directly before the bench, stressing the “human cost, the reputational damage, and the risk of losing India’s place in global football.”

The joint letter was signed by Bengaluru FC, Hyderabad FC, Odisha FC, Chennaiyin FC, Jamshedpur FC, FC Goa, Kerala Blasters FC, Punjab FC, NorthEast United FC, Mumbai City FC, and Mohammedan Sporting. Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal did not sign.