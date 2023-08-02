ISL clubs hesitant to release U-23 players for Asian camp

A cloud of controversy looms over the Indian football team's preparations for the AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2024 qualifiers and Asian Games over the next two months. Various ISL clubs have expressed hesitation in releasing their U-23 players for the national camp, which is set to begin on August 12, as it clashes with pre-season preparations.

The national team's preparatory camp, slated to happen in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha, from August 12 to September 3, has raised concerns about players' availability for the Durand Cup and the imminent ISL season.

Following the national camp, the majority of the 28-member squad announced by AIFF are set to play in the AFC U-23 Asian Cup qualifiers from September 6, before playing in the Asian Games from September 23.

While club representative say they do not have any problems releasing their players for the international competitions, they would like to come to a discussion with the AIFF on the month-long camp before the tournaments.



Worries about player well-being, finances

An ISL club official, wishing to remain anonymous, told The Bridge that while national duties are important, the upcoming Asian camp is unfortunately clashing with a crucial time for the clubs in terms of pre-season preparations.

"We care a lot about our players and want to protect their well-being. The AFC U-23 Asian Cup qualifiers clash with an important time for us, as we're getting ready for the upcoming ISL season. We need this period to work on our tactics, integrate new players, and build a strong team. We're worried about injuries. They might get tired with the extra matches and travel. This could affect how they play in the ISL season," he said.

He reminded that ISL clubs operate in a highly competitive and financially driven environment, where every decision can impact their performance and success.

"Our club relies on the ISL season financially. If we release our key players during this non-mandatory FIFA window (FIFA window starts on September 4th and ends on 12th), it could disrupt the team's harmony and affect our finances," he said.

Can ISL clubs and AIFF work out a mutually beneficial solution?

The official emphasised on the need for communication between the AIFF and ISL clubs to work out a solution.

"We understand the national team is important, but we also have to think about our club and fans. Talking with the AIFF can help us find a solution that works for both the national team and ISL clubs. We don't want to downplay the importance of the AFC U-23 Asian Cup qualifiers or the national team's goals," he concluded.

ISL clubs play a huge role in elevating the standards of football in India. They invest substantially in scouting talent, nurturing players, and building cohesive teams that can compete at the highest level. As such, their decision to hold back key players during the AFC U-23 Asian Cup qualifiers needs to be seen as more than mere self-interest. An injury to a key player could have far-reaching consequences, not just for the club's immediate performance but also for the player's long-term career prospects.

In this light, it is now upon the ISL clubs and the AIFF to discuss a delicate balancing act that can protect the clubs' investments, promote the growth of domestic football, and ensure the long-term success of both the clubs and the national team.