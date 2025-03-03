ISL: NorthEast United qualify for playoffs, eliminate Chennaiyin- Talking points

NorthEast United FC delivered a statement performance in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25, defeating Chennaiyin FC 3-0 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai.

With this emphatic victory, the Highlanders secured their place in the playoffs for the first time since the 2020-21 season.

Here are the five major talking points from the match:

#5NorthEast United FC’s first-half blitz

NorthEast United FC wasted no time in asserting dominance, scoring all three of their goals in a sensational first half. Nestor Albiach opened the scoring in the 7th minute with a precise finish, thanks to an exquisite assist from Alaaeddine Ajaraie.

Jithin MS then doubled the lead in the 26th minute, rounding off a well-constructed move initiated by Mohammed Ali Bemammer.

The Moroccan playmaker Ajaraie added the third in the 38th minute, following up on his initial shot after Ryan Edwards’ block. The intensity and precision displayed by the Highlanders left Chennaiyin FC struggling to keep up, effectively deciding the match within the first 45 minutes.

#4 Alaaeddine Ajaraie: The genius

Once again, Alaaeddine Ajaraie showcased why he is one of the best midfielders in the league. The Moroccan maestro played a pivotal role in all three goals, registering a goal and two assists. His vision and ability to pick out key passes made him the standout performer of the match.

Ajaraie’s link-up play with Jithin MS and Nestor Albiach was instrumental in NorthEast United FC’s attacking efficiency. His goal in the 38th minute took his tally to 21 for the season, further underlining his importance to the Highlanders' campaign.

#3 Chennaiyin FC’s lack of cutting edge

Despite trailing by three goals, Chennaiyin FC had multiple chances to get back into the game, especially in the second half. Lukas Brambilla and Wilmar Jordán Silva came close to scoring, but poor finishing and an offside call denied them any hopes of a comeback.

Wilmar found the net in the 78th minute, only for the goal to be ruled out due to an offside decision. Chennaiyin FC’s inability to convert their opportunities has been a recurring issue this season, ultimately costing them a shot at the playoffs.

#2 NorthEast United FC’s defensive solidity

While the attack stole the headlines, NorthEast United FC’s defensive unit put in a resolute shift to secure their seventh clean sheet of the season. Led by captain Tondonba Singh, the backline absorbed Chennaiyin’s second-half pressure effectively.

Goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh made some crucial saves, particularly denying Vincy Barretto and Lukas Brambilla. The Highlanders’ disciplined defensive performance ensured they saw out the game comfortably, reinforcing their status as serious playoff contenders.

#1 Chennaiyin FC’s season ends

This heavy defeat effectively ends Chennaiyin FC’s playoff hopes. Owen Coyle’s side started the season with promise but struggled to maintain consistency. Their defensive lapses, coupled with a lack of clinical finishing, have been their downfall.

Ryan Edwards' late red card summed up a frustrating night for the Marina Machans. With one game left, Chennaiyin FC will look to salvage some pride, but their campaign will be remembered as a missed opportunity to qualify for the playoffs.

What’s Next?

NorthEast United FC will host East Bengal FC in Shillong on March 8, aiming to finish the league phase on a high note.

Chennaiyin FC will play Jamshedpur FC at home on March 9, hoping to end their season with a win.