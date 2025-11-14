ISL: Bengaluru FC parts way with head coach Gerard Zaragoza over the ISL uncertainty

Bengaluru FC, on Friday, announced that the club has parted ways with Head Coach Gerard Zaragoza under mutual terms amid ISL uncertainty.

Zaragoza's assistant coach, Sebastian Vega and the club's Strength and Conditioning Coach, Ioannis Gkiokas, have also decided to leave the club.

"The club would like to thank Gerard and his staff for their time at Bengaluru FC, and we wish him the best in his pursuit of a newer challenge." Bengaluru FC acknowledged Zaragoza's time with the club.

The Spaniard joined Bengaluru FC in December 2023 and managed the side in 48 games, having a success rate of 54 per cent with 22 wins and 8 draws.

His last assignment with the club was the 2025 Super Cup earlier this month, where they faced a Group stage exit against Punjab FC on penalties.

After his departure, Bengaluru FC has appointed assistant coach Renedy Singh as the Interim Head Coach, and he will take charge of their first team.