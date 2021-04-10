ISL: ATK Mohun Bagan sign Hyderabad FC star for 'record' fee

Indian Super League (ISL) side Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan have agreed to the transfer of attacker Liston Colaco, for an undisclosed fee, the club announced on Saturday. The 22-year-old will join the Mariners with effect from June 1. As per multiple reports, the fee involved is said to be massive, a record in Indian football.

Liston, who joined the club in January 2020, made 23 appearances for Hyderabad FC in the ISL scoring four goals, while setting up three more. He also went on to make his national team debut after a stellar season with the club.

With a focus on long-term sustainability, Hyderabad FC agreed for Liston's move in a deal that fetches the highest-ever transfer fee received for an Indian player.The club wishes Liston Colaco the very best for his future.

