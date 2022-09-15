ISL: Anirudh Thapa picks three venues he is excited to return to

After two whole years away from being in the thick of all the action, fans will once again be filling up the seats to cheer on their respective teams in the Indian Super League. The players have been certainly feeling the absence of their raucous supporters by their sides.

Cities of Bengaluru, Kochi, and Kolkata are home to some of the most vibrant football stadiums in the country where any player would love to play in. The Chennaiyin FC captain Anirudh Thapa is no different.

"Last two years have been tough for us. I can recall the packed stands in Chennai with the people of the city behind us in each and every match. There have been special nights at the Marina Arena and I am looking forward to experiencing them back once again," said the versatile midfielder.

Chennaiyin embark on their ISL 2022-23 campaign on October 10th away against ATK Mohun Bagan in Kolkata. Thapa also suggested it is just not the Chennai crowd that he wants to put up a special show in front of. The 24-year-old revealed he is equally excited about the away matches as well.



"You know the matches in Bengaluru, Kochi, and Kolkata will be amazing as well because you have a great turnout in these centres. I am most excited to play the four teams away from home as well," Thapa said.





