ISL Transfers: Mumbai City's Tiri and Chennaiyin's Jiteshwor Singh sign new deals

Two key figures of the Indian Super League have committed their futures to their respective clubs, with Mumbai City FC announcing a contract extension for Spanish defender José Luis Espinosa Arroyo (Tiri), while Chennaiyin FC has secured a long-term renewal for Indian midfielder Jiteshwor Singh.

Tiri, one of the ISL’s most seasoned foreign players, has signed a one-year extension that keeps him at Mumbai City until May 31, 2026. Entering what will be his tenth season in the league, the 33-year-old remains a central figure in the Islanders’ backline. He featured in 21 matches in the 2024–25 campaign, helping Mumbai record nine clean sheets. Notably, Tiri will now wear “Rubio” on his jersey in tribute to his late father—a deeply personal decision reflecting his emotional connection to the game.

“Mumbai is home. The club stood by me during my hardest moments. I want to repay that with my full commitment,” said Tiri.

Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC has locked in 23-year-old midfield dynamo Jiteshwor Singh until 2028. The Manipur-born player, who joined from NEROCA FC in 2022, has made 54 appearances for the Marina Machans. After a slow start to last season, he reclaimed his spot in the starting XI and earned praise from head coach Owen Coyle.

“He’s only going to get better,” said Coyle. “There was interest from other clubs, but he chose to stay. That says everything.”

Both extensions offer much-needed continuity as Mumbai and Chennaiyin prepare for a new ISL season with ambitions to rebuild and challenge for top honours.