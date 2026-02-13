ISL 2025-26: Truncated league all set to commence – Preview, When, Where to Watch?

After months of uncertainty, which threatened to ruin the Indian footballing ecosystem inside out, a truncated Indian Super League 2025-26 season is all set to commence on Saturday.

The league will have only 91 matches and will run until mid-May.

The season opener will see Kerala Blasters, who are in search of their first title, go up against the reigning champions Mohun Bagan Super Giants at the Salt Lake Stadium on valentines day.

Churchill Brothers, despite their best efforts, were denied promotion to the ISL just two days before its commencement, meaning the league will be a 14-team affair.

Inter Kashi, who got the I-League title, after a battle at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), will feature in the league with the promotion.

Sporting Club Delhi will also compete in the Indian Super League for the first time, with Hyderabad FC rebranding and relocating to the national capital.

Teams

Bengaluru FC Chennaiyin FC SC Delhi East Bengal FC FC Goa Inter Kashi FC Jamshedpur FC Kerala Blasters FC Mohammedan SC Mohun Bagan Super Giant Mumbai City FC NorthEast United FC Odisha FC Punjab FC

Format

Due to the delayed start, the league will move away from the usual double round robin format, which was followed by play-offs.

Instead, this time the teams will all face each other once with the table toppers being crowned the champions.

The winners will book their spot in the preliminary round of 2026-27 AFC Champions League 2.

Schedule

February 14: Mohun Bagan SG vs Kerala Blasters FC

February 14: FC Goa vs Inter Kashi FC

February 15: Jamshedpur FC vs Mohammedan SC

February 15: Bengaluru FC vs Sporting Club Delhi

February 16: Odisha FC vs Punjab FC

February 16: East Bengal FC vs North East United FC

February 19: Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC

February 20: Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa

February 21: East Bengal FC vs Sporting Club Delhi

February 21: Jamshedpur FC vs Punjab FC

February 22: Bengaluru FC vs North East United FC

February 22: Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC

February 23: Mohun Bagan SG vs Chennaiyin FC

February 24: Odisha FC vs Inter Kashi FC

February 26: FC Goa vs Sporting Club Delhi

February 27: East Bengal FC vs Jamshedpur FC

February 27: Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC

February 28: Kerala Blasters FC vs Inter Kashi FC

February 28: Mohun Bagan SG vs Mohammedan SC

March 1: Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC

March 1: Mumbai City FC vs North East United FC

March 5: East Bengal FC vs FC Goa

March 6: Jamshedpur FC vs Inter Kashi FC

March 6: Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan SG

March 7: Mohammedan SC vs Bengaluru FC

March 7: Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC

March 8: Mumbai City FC vs Sporting Club Delhi

March 9: Punjab FC vs North East United FC

March 13: Chennaiyin FC vs Mohammedan SC

March 13: Sporting Club Delhi vs Odisha FC

March 14: East Bengal FC vs Kerala Blasters FC

March 14: Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan SG

March 15: North East United FC vs Jamshedpur FC

March 15: Inter Kashi FC vs Mumbai City FC

March 16: Punjab FC vs FC Goa

March 19: Sporting Club Delhi vs Jamshedpur FC

March 20: North East United FC vs Odisha FC

March 20: Mohun Bagan SG vs Mumbai City FC

March 21: East Bengal FC vs Mohammedan SC

March 21: Kerala Blasters FC vs Punjab FC

March 22: Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa

March 22: Inter Kashi FC vs Bengaluru FC

April 3: Punjab FC vs Mohammedan SC

April 4: Jamshedpur FC vs Mohun Bagan SG

April 4: FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC

April 5: Sporting Club Delhi vs Kerala Blasters FC

April 5: Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC

April 7: Chennaiyin FC vs Inter Kashi FC

April 9: Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC

April 10: North East United FC vs Sporting Club Delhi

April 10: FC Goa vs Odisha FC

April 11: Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal FC

April 11: Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC

April 12: Inter Kashi FC vs Mohammedan SC

April 12: Mohun Bagan SG vs Punjab FC

April 15: Kerala Blasters FC vs North East United FC

April 16: East Bengal FC vs Bengaluru FC

April 17: Chennaiyin FC vs Sporting Club Delhi

April 17: Odisha FC vs Mohammedan SC

April 18: Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC

April 18: FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC

April 19: North East United FC vs Mohun Bagan SG

April 20: Punjab FC vs Inter Kashi FC

April 23: Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC

April 24: North East United FC vs FC Goa

April 24: East Bengal FC vs Punjab FC

April 25: Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC

April 25: Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC

April 26: Sporting Club Delhi vs Mohammedan SC

April 26: Mohun Bagan SG vs Inter Kashi FC

April 28: East Bengal FC vs Odisha FC

May 1: Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa

May 2: Inter Kashi FC vs North East United FC

May 2: Sporting Club Delhi vs Punjab FC

May 3: Mohammedan SC vs Mumbai City FC

May 3: Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal FC

May 4: Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC

May 6: Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin FC

May 8: Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal FC

May 9: FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan SG

May 9: Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC

May 10: Kerala Blasters FC vs Mohammedan SC

May 10: North East United FC vs Chennaiyin FC

May 11: Sporting Club Delhi vs Inter Kashi FC

Where to Watch?

You can LIVE stream all the action from the 2025-26 Indian Super League on Fancode.

Alternatively, the matches will also be broadcasted on Sony Sports Network.