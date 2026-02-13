Football
ISL 2025-26: Truncated league all set to commence – Preview, When, Where to Watch?
All you need to know about the 2025-26 Indian Super League.
After months of uncertainty, which threatened to ruin the Indian footballing ecosystem inside out, a truncated Indian Super League 2025-26 season is all set to commence on Saturday.
The league will have only 91 matches and will run until mid-May.
The season opener will see Kerala Blasters, who are in search of their first title, go up against the reigning champions Mohun Bagan Super Giants at the Salt Lake Stadium on valentines day.
Churchill Brothers, despite their best efforts, were denied promotion to the ISL just two days before its commencement, meaning the league will be a 14-team affair.
Inter Kashi, who got the I-League title, after a battle at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), will feature in the league with the promotion.
Sporting Club Delhi will also compete in the Indian Super League for the first time, with Hyderabad FC rebranding and relocating to the national capital.
Teams
- Bengaluru FC
- Chennaiyin FC
- SC Delhi
- East Bengal FC
- FC Goa
- Inter Kashi FC
- Jamshedpur FC
- Kerala Blasters FC
- Mohammedan SC
- Mohun Bagan Super Giant
- Mumbai City FC
- NorthEast United FC
- Odisha FC
- Punjab FC
Format
Due to the delayed start, the league will move away from the usual double round robin format, which was followed by play-offs.
Instead, this time the teams will all face each other once with the table toppers being crowned the champions.
The winners will book their spot in the preliminary round of 2026-27 AFC Champions League 2.
Schedule
February 14: Mohun Bagan SG vs Kerala Blasters FC
February 14: FC Goa vs Inter Kashi FC
February 15: Jamshedpur FC vs Mohammedan SC
February 15: Bengaluru FC vs Sporting Club Delhi
February 16: Odisha FC vs Punjab FC
February 16: East Bengal FC vs North East United FC
February 19: Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC
February 20: Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa
February 21: East Bengal FC vs Sporting Club Delhi
February 21: Jamshedpur FC vs Punjab FC
February 22: Bengaluru FC vs North East United FC
February 22: Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC
February 23: Mohun Bagan SG vs Chennaiyin FC
February 24: Odisha FC vs Inter Kashi FC
February 26: FC Goa vs Sporting Club Delhi
February 27: East Bengal FC vs Jamshedpur FC
February 27: Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC
February 28: Kerala Blasters FC vs Inter Kashi FC
February 28: Mohun Bagan SG vs Mohammedan SC
March 1: Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC
March 1: Mumbai City FC vs North East United FC
March 5: East Bengal FC vs FC Goa
March 6: Jamshedpur FC vs Inter Kashi FC
March 6: Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan SG
March 7: Mohammedan SC vs Bengaluru FC
March 7: Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC
March 8: Mumbai City FC vs Sporting Club Delhi
March 9: Punjab FC vs North East United FC
March 13: Chennaiyin FC vs Mohammedan SC
March 13: Sporting Club Delhi vs Odisha FC
March 14: East Bengal FC vs Kerala Blasters FC
March 14: Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan SG
March 15: North East United FC vs Jamshedpur FC
March 15: Inter Kashi FC vs Mumbai City FC
March 16: Punjab FC vs FC Goa
March 19: Sporting Club Delhi vs Jamshedpur FC
March 20: North East United FC vs Odisha FC
March 20: Mohun Bagan SG vs Mumbai City FC
March 21: East Bengal FC vs Mohammedan SC
March 21: Kerala Blasters FC vs Punjab FC
March 22: Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa
March 22: Inter Kashi FC vs Bengaluru FC
April 3: Punjab FC vs Mohammedan SC
April 4: Jamshedpur FC vs Mohun Bagan SG
April 4: FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC
April 5: Sporting Club Delhi vs Kerala Blasters FC
April 5: Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC
April 7: Chennaiyin FC vs Inter Kashi FC
April 9: Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC
April 10: North East United FC vs Sporting Club Delhi
April 10: FC Goa vs Odisha FC
April 11: Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal FC
April 11: Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC
April 12: Inter Kashi FC vs Mohammedan SC
April 12: Mohun Bagan SG vs Punjab FC
April 15: Kerala Blasters FC vs North East United FC
April 16: East Bengal FC vs Bengaluru FC
April 17: Chennaiyin FC vs Sporting Club Delhi
April 17: Odisha FC vs Mohammedan SC
April 18: Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC
April 18: FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC
April 19: North East United FC vs Mohun Bagan SG
April 20: Punjab FC vs Inter Kashi FC
April 23: Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC
April 24: North East United FC vs FC Goa
April 24: East Bengal FC vs Punjab FC
April 25: Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC
April 25: Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC
April 26: Sporting Club Delhi vs Mohammedan SC
April 26: Mohun Bagan SG vs Inter Kashi FC
April 28: East Bengal FC vs Odisha FC
May 1: Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa
May 2: Inter Kashi FC vs North East United FC
May 2: Sporting Club Delhi vs Punjab FC
May 3: Mohammedan SC vs Mumbai City FC
May 3: Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal FC
May 4: Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC
May 6: Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin FC
May 8: Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal FC
May 9: FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan SG
May 9: Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC
May 10: Kerala Blasters FC vs Mohammedan SC
May 10: North East United FC vs Chennaiyin FC
May 11: Sporting Club Delhi vs Inter Kashi FC
Where to Watch?
You can LIVE stream all the action from the 2025-26 Indian Super League on Fancode.
Alternatively, the matches will also be broadcasted on Sony Sports Network.