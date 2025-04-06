ISL Semi-final Leg 2 preview: Jamshedpur FC aim to defend 2-1 advantage against MBSG

Jamshedpur FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant will face each other in the second leg of their semi-final clash of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) on April 7, at 7:30 pm IST.

The Khalid Jamil-coached side steered to a 2-1 victory in the opening game of this fixture, snapping MBSG’s six-game-long unbeaten streak against the Red Miners.

The League Shield Winners will be drawing confidence from their impeccable home record though, having not given away a goal in any of their previous six games at the stadium.

They will have to extend that streak to overturn the deficit and find a place in the summit clash for the third year running.

MBSG’s Unsettling Playoffs Record

* Playoffs Run: MBSG have now lost three of their last four playoff games in the ISL, including each of their last two. They had faced defeats in only two of their first nine playoff matches (W3 D4) before this patch began; a promising run of form they will seek to regain starting from this game.

* Set-Piece Proficiency: Having scored 21 goals from set-pieces this season, which is the most ever by a team in a single ISL campaign, Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s mastery from dead-ball situations could be instrumental in dissecting Jamshedpur FC’s backline.

Jamshedpur FC’s Attacking Run

* Fronline Form: Jamshedpur FC have scored multiple goals in each of their last four ISL games, which is their second-best such streak ever. However, they have never netted more than once in consecutive games against MBSG before, and an alert home side defence will be eager to sustain that record.

* Defensive Drawback: While their attacking form has been inspiring, the Red Miners have conceded a league-high 23 goals in the first half. Jamil will push his team to shore up defensively early on to avoid conceding their aggregate advantage.

Coach’s Corner

“We have to perform well and win”

Mohun Bagan Super Giant head coach Jose Molina brought the focus to the core objective from the coming match, i.e. to progress into the finals.

“The only thing that is there in my mind right now is the matchday. We have to perform well and win – that’s the goal currently,” he said.

“We have kept our preparations for this match the same as before”

Jamshedpur FC head coach Khalid Jamil recognised MBSG’s strength at home.

“We have kept our preparations for this match the same as before. There is no doubt about Mohun Bagan Super Giant, who always play very well, especially at home,” he said.

Head-to-Head

The two sides have played 11 games against each other, with MBSG winning five times and Jamshedpur FC emerging victorious four times. Two encounters have produced draws.

Key Players & Milestones

* Mohun Bagan Super Giant forward Jamie Maclaren has scored six match-winning goals this season. Only Roy Krishna (eight in 2020-21) and Stiven Mendoza (seven in 2015) have bettered that tally in a single ISL campaign. The 31-year-old has recorded 13 goal contributions, comprising two assists in an eventful debut season.

* Jamshedpur FC’s Javi Siverio’s teams have never lost a game in which he has scored in the ISL (W14 D5). The Spaniard has registered seven goals, producing 24 key passes and 110 touches inside the opposition’s box this season.

* Mohun Bagan Super Giant shot-stopper Vishal Kaith has made 34 saves from outside the box this season, which is third highest in league history, and will play a critical role in denying Jamshedpur FC space to shoot. Kaith has made 200 successful distributions from the back and made a league-high 14 clean sheets too