ISL 2022-23 LIVE: Hyderabad FC 0-1 Mumbai City FC in 1st Half - Live Score, Updates
ISL: Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC play their first match of the season.
ISL 2022/23 LIVE: Chinglensana Singh deflected Bipin Singh's shot into his own net to give Mumbai City FC a 1-0 lead in the first half of the opening match of the season for the two teams.
- 9 Oct 2022 2:39 PM GMT
37' - Hyderabad struggle to penetrate
Hyderabad try to get a footing back into the game. Joao Victor sets up Poojary for a cross from the right wing, but he can only pass it back to Yasir, who shoots straight at the keeper.
Vinit Rai now gets a chance inside the box to direct his header goalwards. Misses.
- 9 Oct 2022 2:31 PM GMT
29' - Greg Stewart imposes himself on game
Greg Stewart showing his magic now! Shoots from 20 yards out and needs Kattimani to make a diving save.
Odei gets a header to a floated free kick but Hyderabad still struggle to trouble Lachenpa in the Mumbai goal.
- 9 Oct 2022 2:25 PM GMT
23' - Own goal by Sana! Mumbai 1-0 Hyderabad
Hyderabad continue getting their teeth in the game. Chianese and Ogbeche combine with dangerous effect. But just as things seemed more in control, Mumbai City score!
Or rather, its an own goal by Sana. Bipin's pass is deflected into goal by the Hyderabad defender.
- 9 Oct 2022 2:17 PM GMT
15'- Hyderabad's first shot on target
Ogbeche and Fall now get into a duel with the Mumbai man still managing to hold the upper hand. Sana now moves into the box and his header is on goal. Half-chance. Hyderabad have their first shot on target.
- 9 Oct 2022 2:12 PM GMT
10' - Hyderabad regain some control
Hyderabad's talisman Ogbeche has stayed invisible so far. Mumbai City FC have made a fast and furious start. Hyderabad control more of the possession as the match goes on.
- 9 Oct 2022 2:07 PM GMT
6' - Mumbai City FC continue pressing - Chhangte, Bipin trouble goal
Kattimani called into action as Mumbai press down the right but nothing too serious to deal with so far for the Hyderabad goalie.
Vinit Rai and Bipin now combine down the right side as Hyderabad's side netting is ruffled.
- 9 Oct 2022 2:05 PM GMT
3' - Mumbai City attack down right flank
Chhangte gets the first whoops of the night going with a run down the right flank for Mumbai.
- 9 Oct 2022 1:54 PM GMT
Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC - Formations
The players step out. 5 minutes till kick-off.
- 9 Oct 2022 1:45 PM GMT
Will Akash Mishra's absence hurt Hyderabad?
While Manoj Mohammed makes his ISL debut, there is no Akash Mishra due to injury.
- 9 Oct 2022 1:34 PM GMT
Starting XIs
HYDERABAD XI - Laxmikant Kattimani, Chinglensana, Odei Onaindia, Nikhil Poojary, Manoj Mohammad, Halicharan Narzary, Hitesh Sharma, Mohammad Yasir, Joao Victor, Joel Chianese, Bartholomew Ogbeche
MUMBAI XI - Phurba Lachenpa, Rahul Bheke, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Apuia Ralte, Vinit Rai, Greg Stewart, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Jorge Pereira Diaz