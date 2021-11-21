Football
ISL 2021 LIVE: SC East Bengal FC vs Jamshedpur FC
Live commentary from the match between SC East Bengal and Jamshedpur FC
SC East Bengal FC takes on Jamshedpur FC in the third match of the 2021/22 season of the Indian Super League at the Tilak Maidan in Goa. Both teams will look to start off with a win here.
Live Updates
- 21 Nov 2021 3:52 PM GMT
89' Close. Side netting by Jackichand Singh.
- 21 Nov 2021 3:50 PM GMT
87' Good pressure from the Red and Gold Brigade. Narender clears his line. Throw in.
SCEB 1-1 JFC
#SCEBJFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 21 Nov 2021 3:48 PM GMT
Stoppage
85' Stoppage in the play as Rafique who has blocked ferocious shot is down. Meanwhile East Bengal makes another change. Sourav Das has been sacrificed for Joyner Lourenco.
SCEB 1-1 JFC.
- 21 Nov 2021 3:46 PM GMT
83' JFC keeps their pressure alive. Stewart's cross has been cleared well.
SCEB 1-1 JFC
#SCEBJFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 21 Nov 2021 3:45 PM GMT
81' Corner for JFC. Pandita does well to keep it alive but he hits it wide.
SCEB 1-1 JFC
#SCEBJFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 21 Nov 2021 3:44 PM GMT
79' Great pressure from East Bengal. Corner awarded. Cleared well by the JFC defense.
JFC 1-1 SCEB
#SCEBJFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 21 Nov 2021 3:42 PM GMT
77' Great decision by the referee, Free kick for East Bengal.
SCEB 1-1 JFC
#SCEBJFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 21 Nov 2021 3:41 PM GMT
Final subs for Jamshedpur
75' Drinks then. JFC has played their finals card. Jordan Murray and Nareder have been brought on in place of Eli Sabia and Seimlen Doungel.
SCEB 1-1 JFC
#SCEBJFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 21 Nov 2021 3:35 PM GMT
SUBSTITUTION
72' Change for JFC
IN Murray
OUT Valskis
SCEB 1-1 JFC
#SCEBJFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 21 Nov 2021 3:35 PM GMT
70' Amarjit hits with Komal as the later goes down
SCEB 1-1 JFC
#SCEBJFC #ISL #LetsFootball