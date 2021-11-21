Log In
Football

ISL 2021 LIVE: SC East Bengal FC vs Jamshedpur FC

Live commentary from the match between SC East Bengal and Jamshedpur FC

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-11-21T21:22:31+05:30

SC East Bengal FC takes on Jamshedpur FC in the third match of the 2021/22 season of the Indian Super League at the Tilak Maidan in Goa. Both teams will look to start off with a win here.

Preview

Live Updates

  • 21 Nov 2021 3:52 PM GMT

    89' Close. Side netting by Jackichand Singh. 

  • 21 Nov 2021 3:50 PM GMT

    87'  Good pressure from the Red and Gold Brigade. Narender clears his line. Throw in.


    SCEB 1-1 JFC

    #SCEBJFC #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 21 Nov 2021 3:48 PM GMT

    Stoppage

    85' Stoppage in the play as Rafique who has blocked ferocious shot is down. Meanwhile East Bengal makes another change. Sourav Das has been sacrificed for Joyner Lourenco.

    SCEB 1-1 JFC.

  • 21 Nov 2021 3:46 PM GMT

    83' JFC keeps their pressure alive. Stewart's cross has been cleared well.

     SCEB 1-1 JFC

    #SCEBJFC #ISL #LetsFootball 

  • 21 Nov 2021 3:45 PM GMT

    81' Corner for JFC. Pandita does well to keep it alive but he hits it wide.

    SCEB 1-1 JFC

    #SCEBJFC #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 21 Nov 2021 3:44 PM GMT

    79' Great pressure from East Bengal. Corner awarded. Cleared well by the JFC defense.

    JFC 1-1 SCEB

    #SCEBJFC #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 21 Nov 2021 3:42 PM GMT

    77' Great decision by the referee, Free kick for East Bengal. 

    SCEB 1-1 JFC

    #SCEBJFC #ISL #LetsFootball


  • 21 Nov 2021 3:41 PM GMT

    Final subs for Jamshedpur

    75' Drinks then. JFC has played their finals card. Jordan Murray and Nareder have been brought on in place of Eli Sabia and Seimlen Doungel.

    SCEB 1-1 JFC

    #SCEBJFC #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 21 Nov 2021 3:35 PM GMT

    SUBSTITUTION

    72' Change for JFC

    IN Murray

    OUT Valskis

    SCEB 1-1 JFC

    #SCEBJFC #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 21 Nov 2021 3:35 PM GMT

    70' Amarjit hits with Komal as the later goes down

    SCEB 1-1 JFC

    #SCEBJFC #ISL #LetsFootball

Football ISL 2021-22 ISL SC East Bengal Jamshedpur FC Indian Super League 
