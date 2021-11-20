Log In
Football

ISL 2021 LIVE: Bengaluru FC vs North East United FC
Updated: 2021-11-20T21:29:45+05:30

The second match from the 2021/22 season of the Indian Super League will see Bengaluru FC clash with NorthEast United FC at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Goa. The Blues will hope to start their campaign on a positive note while the Highlanders will look to carry their previous season's form into the fixture. The last meeting between the two ended in a 1-1 draw.

Live Updates

  • 20 Nov 2021 3:59 PM GMT

    FULL-TIME

    90+5' Bengaluru FC have secured all three points by defeating NorthEast United by a 4-2 scoreline. A frantic first 45-minutes saw the teams score five goals but as the match went on, the Blues gained a better control on the proceedings. Ibarra scored on his debut in the second-half and Pezzaiuoli earned a first win managing in the ISL. Lots of issues to fix for Khalid Jamil and NEUFC. 

    BFC 4 - 2 NEUFC

    #BFC #NEUFC #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 20 Nov 2021 3:56 PM GMT

    90+4' Deshorn Brown tries to outskill the defender but manages to lose possession of the ball inside the penalty box without taking a shot on goal. 

    BFC 4 - 2 NEUFC

    #BFC #NEUFC #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 20 Nov 2021 3:55 PM GMT

    90+3' Subhashish collects the ball after a flurry of shooting attempts from BFC players. 

    BFC 4 - 2 NEUFC

    #BFC #NEUFC #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 20 Nov 2021 3:53 PM GMT

    90' The fourth official signals an added time of five minutes. Meanwhile, Kuruniyan attempts a cross from the left-flank but misses the target.

    BFC 4 - 2 NEUFC

    #BFC #NEUFC #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 20 Nov 2021 3:51 PM GMT

    89' Ajith is down receiving treatment after Rochharzela caught him from behind.

    BFC 4 - 2 NEUFC

    #BFC #NEUFC #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 20 Nov 2021 3:49 PM GMT

    87' A through ball from Basafa rolls out for a goal-kick after some miscommunication. NEUFC heads are dropping as the match is heading towards the final minutes.

    BFC 4 - 2 NEUFC

    #BFC #NEUFC #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 20 Nov 2021 3:48 PM GMT

    SUBSTITUTION

    85' Jamil has made another change by replacing Jestin George with Tondonba Singh.

    BFC 4 - 2 NEUFC

    #BFC #NEUFC #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 20 Nov 2021 3:46 PM GMT

    CLOSE

    83' A shot from Brown is saved by Gurpreet and the diving header from Coureur narrowly goes above the bar. 

    BFC 4 - 2 NEUFC

    #BFC #NEUFC #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 20 Nov 2021 3:44 PM GMT

    BFC INCREASE THEIR LEAD THANKS TO IBARRA

    80' Prince Ibarra has arrived in the ISL and has scored on his debut. BFC's lead has doubled thanks to a brilliant low shot from the striker. 

    BFC 4 - 2 NEUFC

    #BFC #NEUFC #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 20 Nov 2021 3:39 PM GMT

    SUBSTITUTION

    76' A clash between Chhetri's head and Gurjinder's knee sees the former fall to the ground. In the meantime, Iman Basafa makes his ISL debut by replacing Silva. 

    BFC 3 - 2 NEUFC

    #BFC #NEUFC #ISL #LetsFootball

Football ISL ISL 2021-22 Indian Super League Bengaluru FC Northeast United FC 
