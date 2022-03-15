Football
ISL 2021-22 Semi Finals LIVE: Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC score, goals, and updates
Live updates from the Indian Super League Semi-Finals match between Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC
In today's Indian Super League match, Kerala Blasters will host Jamshedpur FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco, Goa. Stay tuned for more updates.
- 15 March 2022 2:14 PM GMT
OFFSIDE
13' Luna gets caught for Offside.
KBFC 0-0 JFC
- 15 March 2022 2:11 PM GMT
GOAL RULED OUT!!!
8' Scrappy moments inside the JFC box. Diaz scored after a chance forming from Hartley's mistake but his goal is canceled out due to Offside.
KBFC 0-0 JFC
- 15 March 2022 2:07 PM GMT
5' Another good move from KBFC. Vazquez lays a good through ball for Ayush but JFC defenders clears off the chance.
KBFC 0-0 JFC
- 15 March 2022 2:03 PM GMT
BAD MISS!!!!
2' One on one chance for Vazquez very early in the game but the forward chips the ball wide of the left post. Should have finished this chance.
KBFC 0-0 JFC
- 15 March 2022 2:00 PM GMT
KICK OFF
1' The game of the first semifinal second leg begins. Stay tuned for all live updates.
KBFC 0-0 JFC
- 15 March 2022 1:45 PM GMT
Jamshedpur FC Starting XI
TP Rehenesh (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Peter Hartley (C), Ricky Lallawmawma, Jitendra Singh, Pronay Halder, Ritwik Das, Greg Stewart, Ishan Pandita, Daniel Chukwu.
- 15 March 2022 1:44 PM GMT
Kerala Blasters Starting XI
Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Ruivah Hormipam, Marko Leskovic, Nishu Kumar, Sandeep Singh, Harmanjot Khabra, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Adrian Luna (C), Ayush Adhikari, Jorge Diaz, Alvaro Vazquez.
