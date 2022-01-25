ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal announces the signing of midfielder Fran Sota

SC East Bengal on Tuesday announced the signing of versatile Spanish midfielder Francisco José Sota on a short term deal that will see him turn out for the Red-&-Gold Brigade till the end of the Indian Super League season.

Sota will replace Slovenian midfielder Amir Dervisevic to complete the club's quota of six foreign players. The Kolkata side earlier signed Brazilian striker Marcelo Ribeiro dos Santos in the January transfer window to replace Daniel Chima Chukwu, who jumped ship to fellow Hero Indian Super League team Jamshedpur FC.





🚨𝐀𝐍𝐍𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐂𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓🚨



"I am very happy to join SC East Bengal. It is a big club in India and I aknow about its history and massive fanbase. I am looking forward to helping the team do well with my experience and knowledge about the game," said Sota, 31, after joining the ranks.



Sota began his career with Osasuna, playing in their youth team. He has plied his trade for lower-division Spanish teams which include Pena Sports FC, CD Varea, SD Logrones, SD Leioa, and CD Tropezon.



Sota can play both in No. 8 and No. 10 positions, and has the ability to both spray passes across the park and assist the striker from the hole.



"He is a very good footballer with experience in playing in some good teams in Spain. He should add to our options in the midfield, and I am looking forward to having him in the mix," said head coach Mario Rivera.



SC East Bengal take on ATK Mohun Bagan next in the Kolkata Derby on Saturday.

