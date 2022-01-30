ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City FC signs Ravi Kumar on a loan from Odisha FC

Indian Super League side Mumbai City FC has completed the signing of goalkeeper Ravi Kumar on loan from Odisha FC. The 28-year-old returns for a second stint with the Islanders and will remain at the club until May 31, 2022.

A product of the Tata Football Academy, Ravi started his career with the Indian Arrows before making a move Sporting Clube de Goa. Loan stints with Delhi Dynamos and Minerva Punjab followed before he was picked by NorthEast United FC in the 2017 ISL Draft.





Getting his hands on his new threads - you love to see it! 🧵💙#WelcomeRavi #MumbaiCity #AamchiCity 🔵 pic.twitter.com/OeGnBdE74V — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) January 30, 2022





The shot-stopper signed for Mumbai City ahead of the 2018-19 season and spent two seasons with the Islanders, making three appearances for the club, before he moved to Odisha FC in 2020.

Ravi, who will wear the number 21 jersey for Mumbai City, becomes the third addition to the Islanders' squad in the January transfer window after the arrivals of Vinit Rai and Diego Mauricio.

Quizzed about this move Ravi Kumar said, "It's a great feeling to be back. The club and the coach Des Buckingham have put their faith in me and I am aware of the expectations that come with being a part of Mumbai City. I am ready and I hope I can do my part in pushing my teammates and the club towards another successful season in my time here."

Speaking on the latest addition the Islander's gaffer said, "Ravi brings invaluable experience with him. He is a great individual to have in your group and more importantly, Ravi understands the fabric of the club".

"He is a fantastic addition to our goalkeeping unit along with Phurba Lachenpa and Mohammad Nawaz and we're happy to have him with us at Mumbai City", Des Buckingham