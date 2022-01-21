ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City FC announces Diego Mauricio's return

As confirmed by The Bridge earlier, Mumbai City FC have confirmed the signing of 30-year old Diego Maurício. The Brazilian forward joins the Islanders on a short-term deal until May 31, 2022.

Maurício started off his footballing career in 2006 through the famed academy of Flamengo in Brazil before moving onto the first team where plied his trade until 2012. Over the next few years, Maurício enjoyed stints in Brazil (Sport Recife & Red Bull Bragantino), Russia (FC Spartak Vladikavkaz), Portugal (Vitória FC), Saudi Arabia (Al Qadisiyah), China (Cangzhou Mighty Lions) and in South Korea (Gangwon FC & Busan IPark) before returning to Brazil in 2020 with Centro Sportivo Alagoano.



The Rio de Janeiro-born marksman joined Indian Super League side Odisha FC in the 2020/21 season where he racked up 12 goals and 2 assists in 20 games. Maurício joins the Islanders off the back of a short stint with Qatari second division side Al Shahania, where he was the top scorer with eight goals in nine games across all competitions.



Diego Maurício will don the number 33 shirt for Mumbai City FC. The Brazilian has arrived in Goa and will undergo a mandatory quarantine before joining the Islanders' camp.



Diego Maurício said:

"I am happy to be back in India and I am delighted to join the champions Mumbai City. I had a good experience last season playing in the ISL but I feel like I have a lot more to achieve in India. The expectations are high when you join a club of Mumbai City's stature.

I already know the ambition of the club is to win games and defend the ISL title and we will also be playing in the AFC Champions League which is a big motivation not only for me but for all the players. I am ready for the challenge and I can't wait to get onto the pitch."



Des Buckingham said:

"I am delighted to be able to welcome Diego to the club. He possesses great quality and he has shown it in his time in the ISL last season. His familiarity with the competition will certainly help us and we're confident that Diego can be an asset to the club. We look forward to having him join our group soon."

