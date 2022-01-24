Log In
Football

ISL 2021-22 LIVE: SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC Goals, Updates, Results and Blog

Live updates from the ISL match between SC East Bengal and Hyderabad FC

X

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-01-24T21:31:25+05:30

In Today's Indian Super League match, Hyderabad FC won 4-0 against SC East Bengal at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa.

The Bridge Dream11 Prediction

Live Updates

  • 24 Jan 2022 3:59 PM GMT

    Full Time

    Here is the full time whistle. Hyderabad FC bagged all three points in a dominating manner and are now the table toppers. It was their talismanic striker Bart Ogbeche who scored a fine hattrick in the evening. Aniket Jadhav got the other goal. Kattimani saved a brilliant penalty and kept the clean sheet for the Nizams. SC east Bengal with the loss have now once again slipped to the bottom of the table.


    SCEB 0-4 HFC

    #SCEB #HFC #SCEBHFC #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 24 Jan 2022 3:53 PM GMT

    90+ 4' Another brilliant ball in the box and Siverio meets it but it was just wide of the post.


    SCEB 0-4 HFC

    #SCEB #HFC #SCEBHFC #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 24 Jan 2022 3:52 PM GMT

    Saved

    90+ 2'  Brilliant ball played in the box by Nikhil. Siverio meets it but Arindam brings up a brilliant save. The follow up was then shoot over the bar by Chianese.


    SCEB 0-4 HFC

    #SCEB #HFC #SCEBHFC #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 24 Jan 2022 3:50 PM GMT

    90' 5 minutes have been added.


    SCEB 0-4 HFC

    #SCEB #HFC #SCEBHFC #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 24 Jan 2022 3:47 PM GMT

    88' Hyderabad is now just keeping the ball among themselves.


    SCEB 0-4 HFC

    #SCEB #HFC #SCEBHFC #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 24 Jan 2022 3:45 PM GMT

    86' Stoppage in the game as Joao is down.


    SCEB 0-4 HFC

    #SCEB #HFC #SCEBHFC #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 24 Jan 2022 3:45 PM GMT

    Penalty saved

    84' Penalty for SC East Bengal . Franjo Prce to take it. He places it into the bottom corner however his effort was saved by Kattimani. 


    SCEB 0-4 HFC

    #SCEB #HFC #SCEBHFC #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 24 Jan 2022 3:42 PM GMT

    Substitution for bot the side

    82' Mark, Pritam and Nim replaced Hitesh, Akash and Ashish. Jackichand and Hnamte replaced Rafique and Perosevic.


    SCEB 0-4 HFC

    #SCEB #HFC #SCEBHFC #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 24 Jan 2022 3:40 PM GMT

    Close

    79' It's just attack after attack from Hyderabad here. Chianese does a step over and fizzes one in the box. Siverio couldn't meet it.


    SCEB 0-4 HFC

    #SCEB #HFC #SCEBHFC #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 24 Jan 2022 3:38 PM GMT

    Over the bar

    78' Siverio finds Bart in the box his first time effort was over the bar. Hyderabad are looking for the 5th one here.


    SCEB 0-4 HFC

    #SCEB #HFC #SCEBHFC #ISL #LetsFootball

Football Indian Football ISL ISL 2021-22 Indian Super League Hyderabad FC SC East Bengal 
