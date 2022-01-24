Football
ISL 2021-22 LIVE: SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC Goals, Updates, Results and Blog
Live updates from the ISL match between SC East Bengal and Hyderabad FC
In Today's Indian Super League match, Hyderabad FC won 4-0 against SC East Bengal at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa.
The Bridge Dream11 Prediction
Live Updates
- 24 Jan 2022 3:59 PM GMT
Full Time
Here is the full time whistle. Hyderabad FC bagged all three points in a dominating manner and are now the table toppers. It was their talismanic striker Bart Ogbeche who scored a fine hattrick in the evening. Aniket Jadhav got the other goal. Kattimani saved a brilliant penalty and kept the clean sheet for the Nizams. SC east Bengal with the loss have now once again slipped to the bottom of the table.
SCEB 0-4 HFC
#SCEB #HFC #SCEBHFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 24 Jan 2022 3:53 PM GMT
90+ 4' Another brilliant ball in the box and Siverio meets it but it was just wide of the post.
SCEB 0-4 HFC
#SCEB #HFC #SCEBHFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 24 Jan 2022 3:52 PM GMT
Saved
90+ 2' Brilliant ball played in the box by Nikhil. Siverio meets it but Arindam brings up a brilliant save. The follow up was then shoot over the bar by Chianese.
SCEB 0-4 HFC
#SCEB #HFC #SCEBHFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 24 Jan 2022 3:50 PM GMT
90' 5 minutes have been added.
SCEB 0-4 HFC
#SCEB #HFC #SCEBHFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 24 Jan 2022 3:47 PM GMT
88' Hyderabad is now just keeping the ball among themselves.
SCEB 0-4 HFC
#SCEB #HFC #SCEBHFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 24 Jan 2022 3:45 PM GMT
86' Stoppage in the game as Joao is down.
SCEB 0-4 HFC
#SCEB #HFC #SCEBHFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 24 Jan 2022 3:45 PM GMT
Penalty saved
84' Penalty for SC East Bengal . Franjo Prce to take it. He places it into the bottom corner however his effort was saved by Kattimani.
SCEB 0-4 HFC
#SCEB #HFC #SCEBHFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 24 Jan 2022 3:42 PM GMT
Substitution for bot the side
82' Mark, Pritam and Nim replaced Hitesh, Akash and Ashish. Jackichand and Hnamte replaced Rafique and Perosevic.
SCEB 0-4 HFC
#SCEB #HFC #SCEBHFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 24 Jan 2022 3:40 PM GMT
Close
79' It's just attack after attack from Hyderabad here. Chianese does a step over and fizzes one in the box. Siverio couldn't meet it.
SCEB 0-4 HFC
#SCEB #HFC #SCEBHFC #ISL #LetsFootball
- 24 Jan 2022 3:38 PM GMT
Over the bar
78' Siverio finds Bart in the box his first time effort was over the bar. Hyderabad are looking for the 5th one here.
SCEB 0-4 HFC
#SCEB #HFC #SCEBHFC #ISL #LetsFootball