Football
ISL 2021-22 LIVE: Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal - Updates, Score, Result
Follow all live actions from the Indian Super League match between Odisha FC and SC East Bengal.
The thirteenth match from the Indian Super League 2021-22 season will see Odisha FC clash with SC East Bengal at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa.
Live Updates
- 30 Nov 2021 2:56 PM GMT
Odisha FC is on top after the first half
SC East Bengal has once again failed to hold on to their start. The Red and Golds took the early lead through Darren Sideol but are now down by 1-3. Hector scored twice from the set-piece and Javi Hernandez scored the other for the Juggernauts.

OFC 3-1 SCEB
OFC 3-1 SCEB
#OFCSCEB #ISL #LetsFootball
- 30 Nov 2021 2:52 PM GMT
End of First Half
Referee, Harish Kundu blows the whistle and signals the end of the first half.

OFC 3-1 SCEB
OFC 3-1 SCEB
#OFCSCEB #ISL #LetsFootball
- 30 Nov 2021 2:50 PM GMT
45+2' Just like the Kolkata Derby, SC East Bengal has again conceded three goals in a span of 15 minutes.

OFC 3-1 SCEB
OFC 3-1 SCEB
#OFCSCEB #ISL #LetsFootball
- 30 Nov 2021 2:49 PM GMT
45' Three minutes added on to the end of the first half.

OFC 3-1 SCEB
OFC 3-1 SCEB
#OFCSCEB #ISL #LetsFootball
- 30 Nov 2021 2:48 PM GMT
Spectacular Goal!
44' Javi who missed an easy opportunity only a minute back redeemed himself. Javi Hernandez scores a stunning Olympic goal to give Odisha the 3rd goal.

OFC 3-1 SCEB
OFC 3-1 SCEB
#OFCSCEB #ISL #LetsFootball
- 30 Nov 2021 2:44 PM GMT
Chance again for OFC
43' Amir gave away the ball straight to Jerry who finds Javi in the middle but the Spaniard puts it over Suvam.

OFC 2-1 SCEB
OFC 2-1 SCEB
#OFCSCEB #ISL #LetsFootball
- 30 Nov 2021 2:42 PM GMT
Goallll!! Odisha take the lead this time.
39' Javi Hernandez and Hector Rodas combined again in a set-piece. Javi puts in another delightful ball to see Rodas who makes no mistake. Where are the marking for SC East Bengal?

OFC 2-1 SCEB
OFC 2-1 SCEB
#OFCSCEB #ISL #LetsFootball
- 30 Nov 2021 2:40 PM GMT
Corner to Odisha
38' Great passage of play from Odisha and they win a corner kick.

OFC 1-1 SCEB
OFC 1-1 SCEB
#OFCSCEB #ISL #LetsFootball
- 30 Nov 2021 2:36 PM GMT
Substitution for Odisha
34' First substitution of the game. Isaka replaces Nandha Kumar who looks injured.

OFC 1-1 SCEB
OFC 1-1 SCEB
#OFCSCEB #ISL #LetsFootball
- 30 Nov 2021 2:35 PM GMT
EQUALISER!!!
32' Another goal for Odisha FC from set-pieces. Javi delivers a beautiful ball that finds an unmarked Hector Rodas who headed it home for an equaliser.

OFC 1-1 SCEB
OFC 1-1 SCEB
#OFCSCEB #ISL #LetsFootball