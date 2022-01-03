Log In
Football

ISL 2021-22 LIVE: Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC Goals, Updates, Results and Blog

Live updates from the ISL match between Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-01-03T19:39:19+05:30

Odisha FC will face Mumbai City FC in today's match in Indian Super League. Stay tuned for more updates

Live Updates

  • 3 Jan 2022 2:09 PM GMT

    7' Pressure from MCFC to get an equalizer. 

    OFC 1-0 MCFC

    #OFCMCFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball

  • 3 Jan 2022 2:07 PM GMT

    ARIDAI!!!!!

    3' Fall lost the ball in defense and handed OFC an excellent chance. Javi picks the ball and passes it to Aridai, the left-winger after that beats Fall with sheer individual brilliance and then places the ball into the goal. Nawaz gets a touch but couldn't keep it away from going inside the goal. Terrific from Aridai.  

    OFC 1-0 MCFC

    #OFCMCFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball

  • 3 Jan 2022 2:03 PM GMT

    2' Jerry trying to make a good cross from the right but Fall intercepts. 

    OFC 0-0 MCFC

    #OFCMCFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball

  • 3 Jan 2022 2:00 PM GMT

    KICK OFF!!

    1' Game begins. 

    OFC 0-0 MCFC

    #OFCMCFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball

  • 3 Jan 2022 1:58 PM GMT

    National Anthem time

    Players and referees lining up for the National Anthem. Live-action soon, stay tuned!! 

    #OFCMCFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball

  • 3 Jan 2022 1:22 PM GMT

    MCFC Bench

    Lachenpa, Mehtab Singh, Mandar, Inman, Tondomba, Asif Khan, Gurkirat, Catatau

    #OFCMCFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball

  • 3 Jan 2022 1:16 PM GMT

    OFC Bench

    Arshdeep, Ruatthara, Zuala, Deven, Liridon, Paul, Daniel, Nikhil Raj, Jonathas. 

    #OFCMCFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball 


  • 3 Jan 2022 1:14 PM GMT

    Mumbai City FC Starting 11

    Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mourtada Fall (C), Cassio Gabriel, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Lalengmawia, Igor Angulo, Bipin Singh.

    #OFCMCFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball 

  • 3 Jan 2022 1:14 PM GMT

    Odisha FC Starting 11

    Kamaljit Singh (GK), Victor Mongil (C), Hector Ramirez, Hendry Antonay, Sahil Panwar, Javier Hernandez, Thoiba Singh, Isaac Chhakchhuak, Aridai Suarez, Nandhakumar Sekar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga.

    #OFCMCFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball 

