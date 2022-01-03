Football
ISL 2021-22 LIVE: Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC Goals, Updates, Results and Blog
Live updates from the ISL match between Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC
Odisha FC will face Mumbai City FC in today's match in Indian Super League. Stay tuned for more updates
Live Updates
- 3 Jan 2022 2:09 PM GMT
7' Pressure from MCFC to get an equalizer.
OFC 1-0 MCFC
#OFCMCFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball
- 3 Jan 2022 2:07 PM GMT
ARIDAI!!!!!
3' Fall lost the ball in defense and handed OFC an excellent chance. Javi picks the ball and passes it to Aridai, the left-winger after that beats Fall with sheer individual brilliance and then places the ball into the goal. Nawaz gets a touch but couldn't keep it away from going inside the goal. Terrific from Aridai.
OFC 1-0 MCFC
#OFCMCFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball
- 3 Jan 2022 2:03 PM GMT
2' Jerry trying to make a good cross from the right but Fall intercepts.
OFC 0-0 MCFC
#OFCMCFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball
- 3 Jan 2022 2:00 PM GMT
KICK OFF!!
1' Game begins.
OFC 0-0 MCFC
#OFCMCFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball
- 3 Jan 2022 1:58 PM GMT
National Anthem time
Players and referees lining up for the National Anthem. Live-action soon, stay tuned!!
#OFCMCFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball
- 3 Jan 2022 1:22 PM GMT
MCFC Bench
Lachenpa, Mehtab Singh, Mandar, Inman, Tondomba, Asif Khan, Gurkirat, Catatau
#OFCMCFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball
- 3 Jan 2022 1:16 PM GMT
OFC Bench
Arshdeep, Ruatthara, Zuala, Deven, Liridon, Paul, Daniel, Nikhil Raj, Jonathas.
#OFCMCFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball
- 3 Jan 2022 1:14 PM GMT
Mumbai City FC Starting 11
Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mourtada Fall (C), Cassio Gabriel, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Lalengmawia, Igor Angulo, Bipin Singh.
#OFCMCFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball
- 3 Jan 2022 1:14 PM GMT
Odisha FC Starting 11
Kamaljit Singh (GK), Victor Mongil (C), Hector Ramirez, Hendry Antonay, Sahil Panwar, Javier Hernandez, Thoiba Singh, Isaac Chhakchhuak, Aridai Suarez, Nandhakumar Sekar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga.
#OFCMCFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball