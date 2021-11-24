Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
ISL 2021-22 LIVE: Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC
Live Commentary from the Indian Super League match between Odisha FC and Bengaluru FC
Odisha FC takes on Bengaluru FC in their first match of this season of the Indian Super League. After a win against North East the Blues will look forward to carrying their winning momentum against Odisha. Follow this space for all updates, scores and live blogs.
Live Updates
- 24 Nov 2021 1:08 PM GMT
The team list is out
Here is how both the teams have lined up
Odisha FC
Kamlajit (GK), Mongil, Rodas, Jonathas, Javi, Nandhakumar, Vinit (C), Jerry, Hendry, Thoiba, Lalruatthara.
Bengaluru FC
Gurpreet (GK), Alan, Bruno, Jayesh, Suresh, Prince, Chhetri (C), Udanta, Ashique, King, Roshan.
- 24 Nov 2021 12:57 PM GMT
Live coverage will start soon.
