Football

ISL 2021-22 LIVE: Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC

Live Commentary from the Indian Super League match between Odisha FC and Bengaluru FC

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-11-24T18:46:26+05:30

Odisha FC takes on Bengaluru FC in their first match of this season of the Indian Super League. After a win against North East the Blues will look forward to carrying their winning momentum against Odisha. Follow this space for all updates, scores and live blogs.

Live Updates

  • 24 Nov 2021 1:08 PM GMT

    The team list is out

    Here is how both the teams have lined up

    Odisha FC

    Kamlajit (GK), Mongil, Rodas, Jonathas, Javi, Nandhakumar, Vinit (C),  Jerry, Hendry, Thoiba, Lalruatthara.

    Bengaluru FC

    Gurpreet (GK), Alan, Bruno, Jayesh, Suresh, Prince, Chhetri (C), Udanta, Ashique, King, Roshan.




    #OFCBFC #ISL #LetsFootball


  • 24 Nov 2021 12:57 PM GMT

    Live coverage will start soon.




    #OFCBFC #ISL #LetsFootball

ISL ISL 2021-22 Football Indian Super League Odisha FC Bengaluru FC 
