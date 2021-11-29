Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
ISL 2021-22 LIVE: North East United FC vs Chennaiyin FC
Follow all live actions from the ISL match between North East United FC and Chennaiyin FC
Match no.12 of the Hero Indian Super League 2021-22 will see Khalid Jamil's North East United FC taking on Božidar Bandović's Chennaiyin FC at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa. Follow all the live actions with us here.
Preview
Live Updates
- 29 Nov 2021 1:18 PM GMT
North East United FC Starting 11
Subhasish Roy (GK), Provat Lakra, Gurjinder Kumar, Mashoor Shereef, Khassa Camara (C), Federico Gallego, Hernan Santana, Pragyan Gogoi, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Laldanmawia Ralte, Mathias Coureur.
- 29 Nov 2021 1:16 PM GMT
Chennaiyin FC Starting 11
Vishal Kaith (GK), Regan Singh, Salvo Damjanovic, Narayan Das, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Ariel Borysiuk, Anirudh Thapa (C), Vladimir Koman, Mirlan Murzaev, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rahim Ali.
