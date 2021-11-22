ISL 2021-22 LIVE: Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa

Log In
Live commentary from the ISL match between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa
Live commentary from the ISL match between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-11-22T19:53:58+05:30

Defending champions Mumbai City FC start their Indian Super League 2021-22 campaign against mighty FC Goa at Fatorda Stadium in Goa. Both teams have developed a fierce rivalry over the years and look set to once again reignite it today.

Preview

Live Updates

  • 22 Nov 2021 2:25 PM GMT

    22' Saviour Gama has quite a few options to pass in the midfield but he casually misplaces it out of the play.

    MCFC 0-0 FCG

    #MCFCFCG #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 22 Nov 2021 2:23 PM GMT

    20' Jahoauh makes a sliding tackle on Martins and FC Goa win the free kick in MCFC half.

    MCFC 0-0 FCG

    #MCFCFCG #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 22 Nov 2021 2:22 PM GMT

    19' Aupia misjudges the flight of the ball and Bipin Singh is just about to steal the ball from him but Aupia recovers and saves the blushes.

    MCFC 0-0 FCG

    #MCFCFCG #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 22 Nov 2021 2:21 PM GMT

    18' FC Goa play a beautiful one-two-one touch passes but last touch from Edu Bedia is too heavy.

    MCFC 0-0 FCG

    #MCFCFCG #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 22 Nov 2021 2:19 PM GMT

    17' Mohammad Rakib comes in to replace Vignesh.

    MCFC 0-0 FCG

    #MCFCFCG #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 22 Nov 2021 2:19 PM GMT

    16' Vignesh comes back on the ground but quickly goes down again. Looks like he can't continue further. Huge setback for Mumbai

    MCFC 0-0 FCG

    #MCFCFCG #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 22 Nov 2021 2:18 PM GMT

    14' Vignesh looks to be in serious discomfort after that tackle from Leander. Mumbai will be hoping that he is fine.

    MCFC 0-0 FCG

    #MCFCFCG #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 22 Nov 2021 2:17 PM GMT

    13' Tremendous run from Vignesh into FC Goa's penalty box, Leander catches him from the back. There's a strong shout for penalty but referee shakes his head and Mumbai players are furious.

    MCFC 0-0 FCG

    #MCFCFCG #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 22 Nov 2021 2:15 PM GMT

    12' Jahouah tries a wonderful lob pass which falls awkwardly for Angulo and Leander but Dheeraj grabs it safely.

    MCFC 0-0 FCG

    #MCFCFCG #ISL #LetsFootball

  • 22 Nov 2021 2:13 PM GMT

    10' Mumbai City put up a lovely build-up but Angulo's shot gets easily saved by Dheeraj.

    MCFC 0-0 FCG

    #MCFCFCG #ISL #LetsFootball

Football ISL ISL 2021-22 Indian Super League Mumbai City FC FC Goa 
