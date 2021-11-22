Football
ISL 2021-22 LIVE: Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa
Live commentary from the ISL match between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa
Defending champions Mumbai City FC start their Indian Super League 2021-22 campaign against mighty FC Goa at Fatorda Stadium in Goa. Both teams have developed a fierce rivalry over the years and look set to once again reignite it today.
Preview
Live Updates
- 22 Nov 2021 2:25 PM GMT
- 22 Nov 2021 2:25 PM GMT

22' Saviour Gama has quite a few options to pass in the midfield but he casually misplaces it out of the play.
MCFC 0-0 FCG
#MCFCFCG #ISL #LetsFootball
- 22 Nov 2021 2:23 PM GMT
- 22 Nov 2021 2:23 PM GMT

20' Jahoauh makes a sliding tackle on Martins and FC Goa win the free kick in MCFC half.
MCFC 0-0 FCG
#MCFCFCG #ISL #LetsFootball
- 22 Nov 2021 2:22 PM GMT
- 22 Nov 2021 2:22 PM GMT

19' Aupia misjudges the flight of the ball and Bipin Singh is just about to steal the ball from him but Aupia recovers and saves the blushes.
MCFC 0-0 FCG
#MCFCFCG #ISL #LetsFootball
- 22 Nov 2021 2:21 PM GMT
- 22 Nov 2021 2:21 PM GMT

18' FC Goa play a beautiful one-two-one touch passes but last touch from Edu Bedia is too heavy.
MCFC 0-0 FCG
#MCFCFCG #ISL #LetsFootball
- 22 Nov 2021 2:19 PM GMT
17' Mohammad Rakib comes in to replace Vignesh.
MCFC 0-0 FCG
#MCFCFCG #ISL #LetsFootball
- 22 Nov 2021 2:19 PM GMT
- 22 Nov 2021 2:19 PM GMT

16' Vignesh comes back on the ground but quickly goes down again. Looks like he can't continue further. Huge setback for Mumbai
MCFC 0-0 FCG
#MCFCFCG #ISL #LetsFootball
- 22 Nov 2021 2:18 PM GMT
- 22 Nov 2021 2:18 PM GMT

14' Vignesh looks to be in serious discomfort after that tackle from Leander. Mumbai will be hoping that he is fine.
MCFC 0-0 FCG
#MCFCFCG #ISL #LetsFootball
- 22 Nov 2021 2:17 PM GMT
- 22 Nov 2021 2:17 PM GMT

13' Tremendous run from Vignesh into FC Goa's penalty box, Leander catches him from the back. There's a strong shout for penalty but referee shakes his head and Mumbai players are furious.
MCFC 0-0 FCG
#MCFCFCG #ISL #LetsFootball
- 22 Nov 2021 2:15 PM GMT
- 22 Nov 2021 2:15 PM GMT

12' Jahouah tries a wonderful lob pass which falls awkwardly for Angulo and Leander but Dheeraj grabs it safely.
MCFC 0-0 FCG
#MCFCFCG #ISL #LetsFootball
- 22 Nov 2021 2:13 PM GMT
- 22 Nov 2021 2:13 PM GMT

10' Mumbai City put up a lovely build-up but Angulo's shot gets easily saved by Dheeraj.
MCFC 0-0 FCG
#MCFCFCG #ISL #LetsFootball